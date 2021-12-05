Gifts for guys to get through a busy holiday season





It’s that special time of year when the city is bustling with life and the holiday season is in full swing. It can mean lots of day or night trips and it can be intimidating knowing what to wear. A capsule collection will guide you through the last months of the year. From office outfits with a twist, to casual outfits, to head-turning party looks, you’ve got you covered, so don’t worry. Jacket TommyxLardini 349

Levis 75 high top trainers

Work clothing for leisure The overshirt or work jacket is available in different colors, designs and patterns. Some have a more tailored look; others are perfect for super casual days and paired with oversized straight jeans and high tops. There are several ways to layer it up, such as with a light turtleneck or a chunky knit for the colder days, and a beanie completes the look as well. Windsor coat, Louis Copeland 639; Windsor stand-up collar 249; Reiss 195 pants; Penny John Tweed 79 Moccasins

Conclude Coats are a big part of winter and Irish life, and a good coat is a must. You need a coat that is both functional and stylish, and this gorgeous boiled lambswool single-breasted coat is just what you need. It’s perfect to layer with a chunky sweater and pair with tailored pants for an office look. You can also dress her up with jeans and chunky boots for a more casual look and a day at the Christmas markets. Reiss Ace 425 velvet blazer; Reiss 195 tuxedo pants; 100% H&M merino wool turtleneck 39.99; velvet moccasins, Kurt Geiger 170, Raymond Weil maestro automatic watch, Fields jewelers 1,350

Win the As the holiday season is in full swing, you want to show off and turn heads. The trump card up your sleeve is the tuxedo jacket that will undoubtedly earn you some serious style points at the Christmas party. Pair this gorgeous jet black velvet blazer with a simple black turtleneck, tuxedo pants, and velor slip-on moccasins and you’ll be the star of the party (in a good way). Cosmic Boulevard signet ring, 600 (gold), 200 (silver)

Gucci Grip GG 960

Less is more When it comes to your accessories, less is more. A beautiful signet ring with a pattern and a watch is all you need. Long live the turtleneck The turtleneck, when worn with a well-fitting suit, creates an impeccably elegant look. My best advice is to go for pure merino wool. A lightweight turtleneck, as opposed to a thick collar, won’t make you look fatter than you actually are. If you’re cold, put on a coat. John Tweed Penny Suede Loafers 79

two step Black chelsea boots and black pants go well together and it’s a great way to mix things up when you’re tired of wearing brogues, brogues or loafers. . You can choose from different colourways, but my favorite is an oxblood leather moccasin. Inject colors Don’t be afraid to inject some color into your wardrobe. Green, ivory, denim, camel tones are your best friends this season. Styling: Lawson Mpame @Lawofstyle

Photographs: Orflaith Whelan @OrflaithWhelan

Pitches: 9 below; Stauntons on the green

