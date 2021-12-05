Fashion
Guide to Christmas gifts: best fashion, technology, home
Regardless of their age, gender or interests, we have found Christmas gifts that will appeal to the most discerning tastes.
FOR HER
1. Venroy Twill Cap, $ 50, venroy.com.au.
2. Apple HomePod mini, $ 149, apple.com.
3. LMS x Nadia Fairfax Espresso Martini shoes, $ 220, lmsthebrand.com.au.
4. Chanel No.5 limited-edition eau de parfum, $ 261, chanel.com/fr.
5. The Travelista Ludo candle, $ 85, bassike.com.
6. Loewe Puzzle waist bag, $ 2350, loewe.com.
7. Aje x Local Supply The Cat Eye Sunglasses, $ 225, localsupply.com.
8. Reliquia Agata Hair Clips, $ 69 each, reliquiacollective.com.
9. Linden Cook Vault Bracelet, $ 625, lindencookdesign.com.
ten. Elk Aari earrings, $ 45, au.elkthelabel.com.
FOR KIDS
11. Trixie Mrs Elephant Backpack, $ 70, thememo.com.au.
12. Raduga Grez Fruits Wooden Toys, $ 99 (set of nine), thememo.com.au.
13. Dinosaur Lily & George Besse, $ 25, lilyandgeorge.com.au.
14. Bobo Choses slides, $ 124, kidostore.com.
15. Polaroid Now + Instant Camera, $ 330, polaroid.com.au.
16. Roxy Jacenko Accessories Vivid Bracelets, $ 30 (set of three), roxyjacenko.com.
17. Goldie + Ace Daisies Bathers, $ 50, goldieandace.com.
18. V. Happy Co P bag tag, $ 20, vhappyco.com.
19. Kyomo Tiny Birds mini watch, $ 134, antipoda.co.
FOR THE HOUSE
1. Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine, $ 249, nespresso.com.
2. Robert Gordon Garden Party Cup Cup Cup, $ 40 (set of 2), robertgordonaustralia.com.
3. Orbes Haighs Chocolate Milk Strawberry, $ 21, haighschocolates.com.au.
4. Banks Botanicals alcohol-free spirits, $ 50, botanicalbanks.com.
5. Bamboo saber salad servers, $ 115, bonnieandneil.com.au.
6. Smeg hand blender, $ 189, harveynorman.com.au.
7. In the Roundhouse towel, $ 50 (set of four), in the House.
8. Greg Natale Jackie Napkin Ring, $ 230 (set of four), gregnatale.com.
9. Louise Olsen x Alex and Trahanas Amphora candle holder, $ 180, alexandtrahanas.com.
ten. Christine manfield Indian cooking class cookbook (Simon & Schuster), $ 60, christinemanfield.com.
FOR HIM
1. Ray Ban Stories Wayfarer smart glasses, $ 449, ray-ban.com.
2. Cue Crane Umbrella, $ 35, cue.com.
3. Longines Heritage Classic Sector Dial watch, $ 3,350, longines.com.
4. Custom edition smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, starting at $ 1679, samsung.com.
5. Tequila Herradura Plata, $ 80, vintagecellars.com.au.
6. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal gaming headset, $ 840, bang-olufsen.com.
7. Montblanc Around the World in 80 Days Ballpoint Pen, $ 850, montblanc.com.
8. Comma swim shorts, $ 295, commas.cc.
9. Clarins Men Energizing Aftershave, $ 42, davidjones.com.
ten. Suck UK Fridge lunch box, $ 50, to.com.au.
