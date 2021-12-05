Fashion
Carrie Underwood gets the pulses racing in a sheer low-cut dress in majestic new pic that is causing a stir
Hanna Fillingham
Carrie Underwood looked stunning in a low-cut sheer dress and trendy hat in a new photo posted to Instagram
Carrie Underwood had the time of her life this week after taking the stage in Las Vegas for her very first residency.
The Grammy-winning performer kicked off the event on December 2 and wowed on stage with her outfits.
Most recently, the mom-of-two took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself dancing with Antonio Martinez, stunning in a see-through black dress and matching hat.
VIDEO: Behind the scenes at Carrie Underwood’s Reflection residence
Fans were quick to comment on the photo after the star posted it online, writing: “You look so handsome!” while another wrote: “You crush this show, way to go!” A third simply added a row of fire emojis.
Carrie’s residence, Reflection, has proven to be so popular that she has added new dates, which go on sale on Monday.
The star is the first artist to grace the all-new Resorts World Theater, which is the tallest and tallest in Las Vegas.
Reflection has been celebrating Carrie’s greatest hits for over 15 years as an award-winning international star.
Carrie Underwood on stage in a stylish black outfit
Commenting on her first residency, Carrie said: “It is such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theater in a new destination too. exciting than Resorts World Las Vegas.
“I am so proud of this show and so happy to finally be able to share it with the incredible audiences here in Las Vegas.”
Carrie has an incredible sense of style
This has been going on over the past few months for Carrie, who recently appeared on CMA Country Christmas, alongside other legendary country stars such as Miranda Lambert.
The 38-year-old also recently won the Favorite Inspirational Artist at the American Music Awards earlier in November, where she also performed on the night.
The singer has had a busy few weeks playing
The mother-of-two worked the crowd as she sang the tunes of her biggest hits at the celebratory event, wearing a gothic gown, with a jeweled velvet bodice and chiffon skirt .
She was even named the winner of the Dove Awards in October.
