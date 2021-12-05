What if: Fallout 5 happened before the bombs dropped?

Todd Howard has a “a pager”For Fallout 5. Maybe Bethesda Game Studios is working on bringing this initial design document to life, or maybe they’ve outsourced development to another studio like they did at Obsidian for Fallout: New. Vegas. Either way, the developers probably have an idea of ​​what this will be about. And we don’t.

This gives us a golden opportunity to come up with an idea that will horrify you: the idea of ​​a Fallout 5 taking place in the world before the bombs fall. Fallout’s snippets of the pre-war world have always been its most compelling storytelling. The the very first thing the original GPRC shows you is a world that clings to the visual language and cheerful public service broadcasts of our true postwar America, albeit it has been crumbled to pieces. How and why was this culture formed?

In this first RPG, and indeed in all of its sequels, an alternate story timeline plots depleting resources and superpowers vying for the remnants, of course leading to a giant nuclear war that leaves the world irretrievably brown. So what was life like during those years, from the 2050s to the 2070s?

It was very different from life in Fallouts 1-4, sure. Nation states still ruled their populations, law and order did not yet appear to collapse entirely, and yet were under massive unrest. There have been smaller-scale nuclear conflicts, ground-level invasions led by soldiers wearing power armor, shady government experiments, and safes hastily destroyed in preparation for an impending nuclear holocaust. And all the while, America has persisted with the rosy-cheeked 1950s optimism we see in the Fallout 4 prologue and hear in the Vault-Tec videos. It is a society that refuses to accept its reality, even as it plans its devastating conclusion.

Tell me it’s no better than walking around another nuclear town and looking for bottle caps in a bungalow full of skeletons.

Even in the relative safety of American soil, battles are plausible

More than that, a pre-apocalyptic setting is a stark departure for the games industry at large. Now, we’ve explored all possible aspects of the worlds destroyed by atomic bombs: human greed, weather events, epidemics, zombies, mega-corporations, climate change, and famines. They’re presented to us in various shades of brown, gray, and green, and weave stories about rudimentary societies where life is cheap, cars are armed, and epaulettes are the pinnacle of men’s fashion.

Post-apocalyptic sets are overused in pop culture because they make it so easy for creators to rewrite the rules of society. Pre-Apocalypse, on the other hand, is virgin territory. That’s an open lens for some Adam Curtis social commentary, if that’s your thing – what does a world on the brink of collapse look like, and would we even see it coming? Fallout offers a unique opportunity to investigate these matters because we know its post-nuclear world so well.

There are of course problems with a pre-war Fallout 5. The first is that we’ve already seen this world for about ten minutes in Fallout 4 and it wasn’t particularly captivating. The mitigating factor, however, is that it was largely spent manipulating the sliders to make someone’s nose width match yours in a bathroom mirror and then placing it in a safe. . There was color for a few minutes there, and the briefest glimpse of normal life before the bombs fell, but it hardly looks like this intro showed us the world before the Great War.

The second problem, and perhaps the most important, is that every system, element and gameplay element in a Fallout game since 1997 has been designed with a post-apocalyptic spirit. I admit that at first it seems like an obstacle. There would be no RadAway because there would be no radiation. Ghouls wouldn’t exist. You wouldn’t want to wear a Pip-Boy or a blue jumpsuit, the bottle caps would be just worthless bottle caps, and who would you even spend three VATS points to club your head with a spiked baseball bat? Why would your baseball bat even have spikes nailed through?

Let us return to the turmoil of the 2050s to the 2070s. In December 2053, Tel Aviv is nuclear, and Europe and the Middle East exchange a few bombs the following January. So some parts of the world are already irradiated. A year later, 122 nuclear bunkers were commissioned by the US government.

There are skirmishes between the United States and China over the next two decades, first in Alaska and then, in 2074, in China itself. This gives us an armed conflict. War. So you can count on Ron Perlman’s rugged voiceover to tell us how war never changes, lending some familiarity to our pre-apocalypse Fallout 5. But it’s also a world where mercenaries could operate, with gangs. small like Fallout 4 cults like Children of Atom. Even in the relative security of American soil, battles could likely break out. It’s a big country, and it’s hard to imagine that there aren’t pockets of it that have slipped into anarchy while the world sleepwalks into oblivion.

This gives us just enough mandate to define a clearly combat-oriented Fallout 5 in the period just before the Great War. A chance to explore the creative vision that Leonard Boyarsky, Tim Cain, Jason Anderson, Scott Campbell and Chris Taylor first presented in 1997, from a slightly different perspective.

We’re right to fear the prequels after Jar-Jar, but we can’t keep shooting mutants in crumbling restaurants forever. Our franchise-saturated minds are conditioned to expect the same game in a new engine, but Fallout has a rare ability to withstand more exploration and experimentation. Let’s see that, if only to prevent Fallout 5 critics from using this quote about the war in their intros.

