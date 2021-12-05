21 stunning Zendaya fashion looks of 2021





She manages to look good in anything and everything! This is Zendaya. We all know her and love her, I mean, how could you not ?! In case you didn’t know, she truly is one of the most fashionable people of all time! At only 25, she’s already managed to make herself a fashion icon, and her stylish looks from this year alone prove my point even more. She has definitely had a busy and trendy year, and here are 21 of her stunning fashion picks that show how much she will forever be THAT GIRL! 1. First, when she channeled her inner Doc Ock but made it into fashion: Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

2. When she arrived at the CFDA Awards in this gorgeous red two-piece and had all eyes on her: James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

3. When she wore this playful and colorful jumpsuit at the Space Jam: a new legacy first, and looked absolutely radiant: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

4. When she arrived at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards and looked like a real goddess: 5. When she shut down the internet wearing this purple ensemble: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

6. When she showed that fashion can be both beautiful and comfortable: Jeff Spicer / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros

7. When she played Beyonc for the 2021 BET Awards and did her absolutely justice: 8. When she wore this insanely cute brown dress that I always wish I had to this day: 9. When she had this beautiful matching brown moment in front of the London Eye: Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Warner Bros

ten. When she kept it casual, but still looked business-ready in this oversized blazer and white dress combo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

11. When she wore that glamorous matching green suit and looked so glamorous with so little effort: 12. When she wore this dress which included unique golden armor and showed us all that fashion really has no limits: Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

13. When she wore this puffy shoulder dress and managed to make this style cool again: Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for ESSENCE

14. When she wore this nude dress for the Dune red carpet and left the whole world speechless: Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

15. When she wore this dress on the Critics Choice virtual red carpet and looked like a work of art: 16. When she proved that even on a Zoom call for the Critics Choice Awards, she can still look gorgeous: 17. When she seduced us with this casual but chic look that I still can’t do without: David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Warner Brothers

18. When she wore that awesome gray suit and almost broke the internet: 19. When she wore that all white costume for Dune press and looked like a real angel: Cbs / CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

20. When she was outside and still managed to look like a model: Ricky Vigil M / GC Images / Getty Images

21. And when she looked as fierce as ever in this amazing black outfit with matching black thigh-high boots: LUCAS BARIOULET / AFP via Getty Images

Well there you go, guys! Here is all the proof you need to see that Zendaya is the most stylish woman in Hollywood. What do you think she will wear next Spider-Man: No Path Home first? The year is almost over and we are looking back to 2021. Find out more about the year here! Daily BuzzFeed Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

