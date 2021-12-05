I have a dressing dilemma for the holiday season. Ask for the kit

“I am delighted to organize a (smaller and more careful) rally this year at my home. But we all miss so much practice and I’m nervous about setting the right tone. My biggest fear is going to a party and finding that I’m either overdressed or too casual. I once wore jeans (good looking, new) to a party and when I saw a woman in rhinestones and her date in costume by the window, I walked past the house and went home. me ! Can you help me with any ideas of what clothes to wear to make all of my guests feel the most comfortable? – Name withheld, downtown Toronto

None of us want to stand out like a sore thumb. This is where the embarrassment reels come from (those flashbacks that unfold for years, spontaneously, at random times of sleeplessness). We are social beings, or at least we usually are, and members of a herd have a strong desire to belong. For humans, Clothes is a key signifier of belonging.

It used to be, back to the black-and-white movies of the 1940s, when everyone automatically wore a tuxedo or maxi dress, things had to be easy. In our era of casual fashion, party dress up indeed covers a very wide range. Your guests are most likely just as lost as you are.

The good news here is that you have the flexibility to help your guests long before they arrive at your door (or are tempted to walk past your window). Talia Brown Thall, a celebrity stylist from Toronto and a fabulous woman from the city, has some great, real-world advice to share on your dilemma. We agree with you, Name Withheld: what the hostess wears matters.

“It’s really nice to set the mood for the night right from the invite scene,” Brown Thall said. “Give your guests a hint on what you’re planning for decorating, food, and activities. If you specify that it will be a cocktail with past appetizers, it will give your guests the signal to dig up cocktail gear, such as in a classic Audrey Hepburn knee-length sheath dress or an “out” of fancy blouse. “If it’s a game night you can suggest loungewear and yes it can really be fancy pajamas. “

Don’t worry if you sent the invitation a long time ago; you can send a small reminder with more details until the day of the evening. Brown Thall is a fan of layering subtle clues over overt clues: “If the party is dark and sexy, use a black font. If it’s a cozy night at home with board games, use light blue. If your theme is classic festive, use red and add mistletoe. But don’t forget to add direct comments as well: like in “We’re going to build a bonfire”… or dance… or wine and cheese. If it’s a fondue night, suggest chalet attire. The more specific you are, the better.

After that, she says, approach the dressing as a layering project. “If you’re at home, take advantage of the fact that you can slip into your bedroom and add layers and accessories or take them off throughout the evening, to tailor your outfit to what your guests are showing up. »You could start with this little black all-purpose dress, “the one you’ve been dying to wear for the past two years,” says Brown Thall. “Make sure it fits well. The main thing is that you are physically comfortable: it sets the tone if you are comfortable. In other words, pick up your tights or pull your dress up. all night long makes you look, and others feel uncomfortable.

Adding texture is a good idea, says Brown Thall, like brocade or glitter. Velvet is making a comeback, from clothes and headbands to bags and shoes. “For the holidays, velvet can really enhance an outfit. “

Then start stacking fun stuff. Add a faux fur bolero jacket. Or a kimono. Or a sequined blazer. Finally, she says, “add brooches, add pearls, add earrings, do it all!” You can take things off the ground as you move through the night. Mix high and low, new and vintage. It’s a great time for cocktail rings, which are made especially for throwing a party.

Then comes the important question of shoes. “Bring back the shoe bag!” ” she says. Dealing with Canadian winters means the host and partygoer must plan their shoes in advance; no one wants a dirty and disgusting front entrance. “Install a tray for the boots, under a rolling coat rack,” is Brown Thall’s suggestion. “And since not everyone will have thought to bring shoes, you could pull out a basket of dollar store slippers or hotel slippers you’ve collected over time.”

For host and guest alike, evening shoes are an opportunity to improve your game. You might want to wear something big and glitzy to feel confident as you go for a walk. Or you can take advantage of the trend of fancy slippers. Brown Thall points to a gorgeous pair of Ulla Johnson’s slip-on flats and notes that she saw a similar pair at Zara’s jewelry-encrusted. “I love the pom poms on party slippers right now,” she adds. “Or you might find one with a big bow.” It’s an opportunity to be grand, she says, and accessories are the way to make things better (or smaller) without a significant investment or commitment.

Finally, Brown Thall has a really fun idea that I would love to try out, a way to make sure everyone has the same opportunity to add and remove layers. “Make a disguise table. Now, those must be things you don’t need to collect, so you won’t be deprived if someone walks away with a pair of your long evening gloves. Instead, go somewhere like H&M or Zara, she says, and stock up on bling. “They have such great stuff and it’s not a fortune. Plus, you can reuse it for years. When people arrive, invite them to dress up. This will help make sure everyone feels equally well dressed and it’s a fun activity.

Shop the tips

Add fun and sparkle to a basic outfit with accessories

Birdies slippers, $ 210, birdies.com

Whatever the dress code, bringing a pair of chic slippers in a shoe bag will make you a VIP guest: keep the rugs, add sparkle, style and texture to your look, with comfort to spare. .

Urban Outfitters brooch, $ 22 urbanoutfitters.com

Butterflies are a girl’s best friend!

BlankNYC jacket, $ 108, nordstrom.ca

A faux fur jacket is a quick way to add 1920s Gatsby texture and glamor to your holiday party look.

Swarovski ring, $ 249, swarovski.ca

A cocktail ring is the perfect accessory for the party hostess and party guest – choose a bold color and a large size to draw attention to your holiday nails.

Zara earrings, $ 26, zara.com

Holiday earrings, like decorations, can be taken off each holiday season for a new dose of sparkle.

