Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh’s charisma extends beyond luxury

Subscribe to our Policy NewsletterNY for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across New York

It was a ‘kid in a candy store’ moment for Billie Essco when he found himself in a cavernous space under the Louvre in January last year, behind the scenes of a fashion show for the brand. off-White luxury streetwear jacket from fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Essco, a 31-year-old black American artist, musician and clothing designer from Buffalo, New York, had made the last-minute decision to join his friend, rapper Westside Gunn, on a trip to Paris in the hopes of sneaking down a parade during fashion. The week.

He would never have dreamed of dating Abloh nL8N2SJ0KO, who in addition to being the founder of Off-White, was the designer of men’s clothing for Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury brand owned by French giant LVMH. .

“I have channeled this man, his energy and his creations over the past five years and now I see things here that the world has yet to see,” said Essco, also known as Uptown Chase. .

“Fashion was such a tight-knit, niche thing, it was kind of an insider, ‘if you know, you know’ – I believe Virgil paved the way for people like me to come into this community. “

Fashion’s most prominent black designer Abloh died on Sunday at just 41 after a private battle with a rare form of cancer. As recently as July, he had been promoted to work in all 75 LVMH brands.

Fellow creative directors of rival groups, from Gucci’s Alessandro Michele to Donatella Versace, have praised his vision. An nL1N2SL3V8 tribute fashion show from her latest collection, held in Miami on Tuesday, drew a high profile crowd including her longtime friend, musician and fashion designer Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – and the boss of LVMH billionaire Bernard Arnault.

But for people like Essco, teenage skateboarders in his hometown of Chicago and orphaned West African refugees in Paris playing for a French amateur soccer team in Abloh-designed T-shirts, his name and influence resonated well. beyond the traditional and rarefied world of luxury. .

“SPARKS AND FLAIR”

A first-generation Ghanaian American, Abloh – who also worked as a DJ and visual artist – was not a classically trained designer. He often said that he was inspired by what he saw in the street.

Essco, who studied fashion design at Buffalo State College, had followed Abloh’s rise over the years and appreciated the way he brought hip-hop culture and fashion together, breaking down boundaries at a time when styles were mostly clean and traditional, and lacked sparkle. and flair ”.

Abloh’s early work in applying large print logos to Ralph Lauren flannel shirts echoed Essco, which at the time was experimenting with screen printing on clothing sourced from local second-hand stores. Later, after founding Off-White, the designer reposted the image of a model in a hoodie that Essco styled on Instagram.

“I realized as I followed him as a person, and as a man, it just taught me that I wasn’t crazy, and that I could be exactly who I wanted to be – I could be. neighborhood, but have a college education, ”Essco says.

He described Abloh’s approach as “creating a space where you can all be in the room instead of having to choose one side – because we come from a place where you choose to do one thing and that” is everything, you have to stick to it. ”.

During his trip to Paris in January 2020, Abloh gifted Gunn and Essco with invitations to his brand’s fashion shows, afters and the coveted Louis Vuitton fashion show.

“To see not only how human he was, but how similar he was to my friends, and to myself, I was like, ah, we could do it not only we could do it, but hey, it’s being done, ”he said.