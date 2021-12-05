This Is Me fashion show in Flint provides stage to show confidence

FLINT, MI This weekend, 20 people will strut on a stage giving their best parade in a way designed to uplift and give people with special needs a platform and space to be their true, authentic selves.

This Is Me fashion show, an event that will feature attendees with special needs to showcase, demonstrate their confidence and be seen, will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 5 at the Capitol Theater, 140 E. 2nd St. , in downtown Flint.

24-year-old Antionette Watson is one of the models planning to take part in the Sunday show, and it’s not her first gig.

She has participated in previous shows organized and created by Tracy Palmer.

I was a little nervous, but by the time it was over I was fine Watson told MLive-The Flint Journal how she felt the very first time she walked the runway.

This initial feeling of nervousness didn’t take Watson away and she continued to do something she loves.

She always had a big personality even when she was little, said Zoranda Watson, Antoinette’s mother. She loves fashion, handbags. She loves to have attention and be a part of something.

Antionettes’ father Robert Watson agreed his daughters were ready to show off and not look back.

Antionette Watson has never been afraid of anything, he said, adding that she never sees her disability as an obstacle.

The fashion enthusiast suffers from cerebral palsy, which affects her speech and the way she walks.

We’ve always tried to focus on the things she can do versus the things she can’t do, Zoranda Watson said. So that’s what made us focus on the positive rather than the negative.

This same motivation is part of what inspired the creation of the fashion show.

Palmer was approached by a young man with autism during one of his anti-bullying fashion shows and he expressed that they wanted to see themselves the same and on stage.

In 2018, she set out to give people with special needs a platform and a spotlight on doing something they are more than capable of.

Getting in there, I had no idea it would change my life, Palmer explained. I just wanted to create an opportunity for the young man and it kind of took a life of its own.

The experience was life changing for Palmer and everyone involved.

At first they were a little scared and didn’t know what to expect, but once they started to go out on the track and saw the crowds and families conforming to them it was was literally a space created just for them for the music we played, the host I chose, the gift that was given, she said. Everything, we put a lot of heart and a lot of heart into it and everyone felt it from the backstage to the crowd and the participants.

The fashion show attendees are between 1 and 40 years old and are from Flint, Texas.

Palmer has partnered with designers – DeeLux Styles, Elevate Exchange and Fokised Apparel – to provide some of the clothes that will be worn during the show.

This year, the event partnered with Autism Support and Resource Center, Hurley Medical Center, HAP, and the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

Each of these entities has resources that can be provided to families or ideas on how to improve the event, Palmer said.

I can’t wait to change people’s lives and let them know that they are not alone. I think that’s the most important thing I hear from parents, Palmer said. A lot of parents don’t like to go out and do different things, different activities because they feel like they are going to be bullied.

Palmer said she wanted the event to make them feel completely comfortable and not be judged because of their disability.

Antionette Watson was raised and encouraged by her parents, and as a result, she aims to inspire others with t-shirts in her pop-up store, Watson Family Designs, inside Flint Wall Street Market.

T-shirts that support other people with disabilities and especially cerebral palsy read Her Fight is My Fight, CP Cant Beat Me and See Me and Not CP.

Let people know who you are and do it, said Antionette Watson as an encouragement to those who are reluctant to pursue something new.

Tickets for the show are $ 25 and can be purchased on the Trendsetters Production website or at the Capitol theaters website.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the ADHD Foundation.

Number one, I’m all about my community, Palmer said. Number two, I want to be nice and lend a helping hand where I see the need for it, and I feel like if I can accomplish something for someone, then I’m going to do it and I’m going to do it all. to do. I feel like the me I needed when I was young.

