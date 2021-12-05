Style and care for men by Yatan Ahluwalia: get active

Decode the look of lead

Hair: Average length. All taken up and swept upwards to create a raised puff. Long, sharp whiskers in the jaw.

Eyebrows : Thin and narrow.

Confront: A thatch of a day. Almond shaped eyes.

Lips: Thin but defined.

Others: Long-sleeved zip-up jacket in soft wool.

What it is: Sportswear refers to the clothes and accessories you wear for light to intense physical activity. It now includes athleisure, a relatively new style that combines elements of sports and leisure wear.

What it includes: Jackets (sporty or very casual) with or without hoodies and normally with zippers and multiple pockets, sweatshirts, sweatpants, clothing using stretch fabrics (including jeans, pants), vests, long sleeve tops and short-sleeved, cardigans, athletic or casual shoes, smart watches, sports caps and compression gear.

When to wear it: Sportswear for sports, training, running, walking, dancing and all other recreational activities that involve some kind of physical mobility. Athletic clothing for the day, leisure or weekend. It’s also a great look for road trips, flights and even for a casual date or date!

Things to watch out for:

Movement: Clothing and accessories should allow easy movement of your shoulders, hands, legs and feet. The idea is to be able to comfortably stretch or even jump, without feeling restricted or worrying about what one is wearing.

Functionality and practicality: Look for the multiple pockets, space to attach, store and keep your gadgets. Make sure fabrics (for clothes) do not wrinkle, dry quickly, and clothes and accessories are durable and long lasting.

Comfort above all: Sportswear can sometimes be very sticky, like a second skin. While good sportswear should have a comfortable or relaxed fit, shape and feel. Softer fabrics are normally better and therefore preferred.

The color palette

You can restrict the colors to light or dark shades of gray, black, white and navy blue, but I highly recommend that you include olive, brown, beige earth tones and bright or neon hues of red, yellow, blue and orange.

Make sure the colors you wear complement and enhance your natural skin tone. It’s a good idea to sometimes match your clothes (and accessories) to the color of your eyes and hair. Men with light eyes have an advantage because their eye color can enhance and enhance anything they wear.

Clothes and accessories

Sporty, zipped jacket

Sports jackets look more fashionable if they have bands that reflect and catch the light. Choose a jacket that has very short collars, if at all. Your collar should be able to be zipped down to below the chin if necessary. This is the convenience of a sports jacket, it can always replace a polo collar to protect you from the cold. Zippered jackets have made a comeback and fastening them is easy and hassle-free. For the day, you can wear a regular vest or t-shirt or a long-sleeved top underneath.

Most sports jackets will come in blends and are made with fabrics that will keep you warm during your exercise or fitness program. You should ideally go for breathable, sweat-resistant materials that don’t wrinkle and stain easily.

Keep the length of the jacket short and make sure it ends at the waist, not the hips. It is better to combine your sports jacket with tracks. However, you can also wear them with jeans or something casual.

Jeans: Guess ultra-soft and comfortable dark blue jeans

Casual jeans can be embellished with buckles, straps, buckles, studs, patches and chains

Jeans transcend socio-economic, cultural and gender barriers and stereotypes. They can be worn for everything from casual looks to semi-formal, daytime or evening, and summer to winter.

While jeans are best left plain, relaxed jeans can be embellished with buckles, straps, buckles, studs, patches, and chains.

From plain classic to ribbed and frayed jeans, there is a range of finishes and fabrics that have been weathered or treated. From naturally and artificially aged materials to stonewashed finishes.

I recommend: Check out the range of Guess jeans, which are made from super-soft denim. They feel as good as they look. Choose from an assortment of cuts, styles, textures, treatments and choose a pair that defines you!

Compression garments

If you have thighs, calves and legs to flaunt, go for compression layered shorts with all the essentials.

The sexy pair of Lite-Show winter tights from ASICS have a great fit.

If you like to show off your muscles, choose a breathable muscle shirt made from a four-way stretch fabric that fits perfectly without feeling restrictive.

If you have thighs, calves and legs to flaunt, go for compression layered shorts with all the essentials of unrestricted movement, support, coverage and comfort. The shorts with a drawstring at the waist allow you to customize the fit.

For your outdoor run, light and technical fabrics are necessary to face the cold. Choose a pair of compression tights that offer support and add an element of style to your look.

I recommend: The sexy, tight fitting tights from Asics. These high quality compression tights will give your legs the perfect fit and shape and are ideal for a workout, running, yoga or dance routine.

The high-quality leather nightgown from Da Milano, Italy

Choose genuine leather over imitation

A bag reflects who you are, where you came from and often makes a statement before you even do.

Take a smart leather bag to your gym or dance class, on a trip or on a leisure weekend. Pick a style that you find easy to hold.

Choose genuine leather over imitation. Look for a bag that has multiple pockets and is roomy enough to take your world with you.

I recommend: This classic high-quality waxed leather multi-pocket bag from Da Milano, Italia. Its spacious interior will accommodate your essentials and its soft leather exterior will feel great on your shoulders or wrist.

The boys and their toys

My pick of four stylish and highly functional urban tech products to match this look:

1.The HUSE Segway Ninebot KickScooter Max G30P

Powerful front LED light lets you be a night rider

This sleek, multi-functional scooter is my choice for the most stylish urban and eco-friendly mobility option out there. A trendy gray base with yellow trims gives it a masculine look. It has three smooth driving modes: eco, standard and sport, as well as an intuitive LED instrument panel that displays maintenance signals, power levels and Bluetooth connectivity.

The scooter can be folded up easily and carried anywhere, has a fast full charge of six hours, a range of 65 km and a top speed of 30 km per hour. The powerful front LED light lets you be a night rider! The 10-inch pneumatic tires provide a puncture-free ride, even on the most difficult roads and trails.

Be sure to keep safety in mind: a helmet and knee pads / shoulder pads are highly recommended. Rest assured, you’ll look as cool on this as you do on your bike!

2.The Fitbit Charge 5

This variant is optimized for performance and designed for a seamless fit (credit)

For smartwatch enthusiasts, this is Fitbit’s most advanced health and fitness tracker that helps you keep track of your fitness, stress, heart health, sleep, and sleep. general well-being in a slimmer, more elegant design with a brighter color touchscreen and a long battery life of seven days.

The watch has a minimalist and aerodynamic design that allows you to wear it with an assortment of looks. This variant is optimized for performance and designed for a seamless fit. Fitness enthusiasts will love the 20 exercise modes, while high pressure users can get a stress management score which makes it more viable and convenient for them.

In addition to managing your heart health, the watch offers a holistic view of other key wellness metrics through its app, including respiratory rate, changes in skin temperature, and your SpO2 levels.

3. Timex Helix Metafit 2.0

Music and photography enthusiasts will love that the watch lets you control music as well as access your phone’s camera controls.

In the most affordable category, this Amazon-exclusive smartwatch keeps you connected and up to date. It comes with an SpO2 monitor, twenty sport modes, activity and sleep tracking, as well as sedentary reminders.

The watch will keep you busy with your email and social media notifications. In terms of looks, the watch is quite bulky, which may be fine for those of you who need or prefer a larger screen. Music and photography enthusiasts will love that the watch lets you control music as well as access your phone’s camera controls.

Available in five bright color options and a strap change option.

4.WK Life smart neck relax neck and shoulder pain relief massager

The multi-use massager maintains a constant temperature, delivers a warm compress, speeds up blood circulation and relieves neck pain

This light but sturdy neck and shoulder massager has 3 modes, 15 types of strength, 8 types of massage techniques, which allows you to freely combine massage techniques according to your personal preferences.

The multi-purpose massager maintains a constant temperature, delivers a warm compress, speeds up blood circulation and relieves neck pain. The airbag wraps the neck comfortably as it is made of soft silicone for gentle contact with the skin.

A full charge can be used for 15 minutes a day for about 15 days. This is easy to carry and will relax your neck and soothe your muscles, just about anywhere. The author is an image, styling and grooming consultant and trainer.

The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style and grooming.

From Brunch HT, December 5, 2021

