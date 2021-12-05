Fashion
Style and care for men by Yatan Ahluwalia: get active
Decode the look of lead
Hair: Average length. All taken up and swept upwards to create a raised puff. Long, sharp whiskers in the jaw.
Eyebrows : Thin and narrow.
Confront: A thatch of a day. Almond shaped eyes.
Lips: Thin but defined.
Others: Long-sleeved zip-up jacket in soft wool.
What it is: Sportswear refers to the clothes and accessories you wear for light to intense physical activity. It now includes athleisure, a relatively new style that combines elements of sports and leisure wear.
What it includes: Jackets (sporty or very casual) with or without hoodies and normally with zippers and multiple pockets, sweatshirts, sweatpants, clothing using stretch fabrics (including jeans, pants), vests, long sleeve tops and short-sleeved, cardigans, athletic or casual shoes, smart watches, sports caps and compression gear.
When to wear it: Sportswear for sports, training, running, walking, dancing and all other recreational activities that involve some kind of physical mobility. Athletic clothing for the day, leisure or weekend. It’s also a great look for road trips, flights and even for a casual date or date!
Things to watch out for:
Movement: Clothing and accessories should allow easy movement of your shoulders, hands, legs and feet. The idea is to be able to comfortably stretch or even jump, without feeling restricted or worrying about what one is wearing.
Functionality and practicality: Look for the multiple pockets, space to attach, store and keep your gadgets. Make sure fabrics (for clothes) do not wrinkle, dry quickly, and clothes and accessories are durable and long lasting.
Comfort above all: Sportswear can sometimes be very sticky, like a second skin. While good sportswear should have a comfortable or relaxed fit, shape and feel. Softer fabrics are normally better and therefore preferred.
The color palette
You can restrict the colors to light or dark shades of gray, black, white and navy blue, but I highly recommend that you include olive, brown, beige earth tones and bright or neon hues of red, yellow, blue and orange.
Make sure the colors you wear complement and enhance your natural skin tone. It’s a good idea to sometimes match your clothes (and accessories) to the color of your eyes and hair. Men with light eyes have an advantage because their eye color can enhance and enhance anything they wear.
Clothes and accessories
Sporty, zipped jacket
Sports jackets look more fashionable if they have bands that reflect and catch the light. Choose a jacket that has very short collars, if at all. Your collar should be able to be zipped down to below the chin if necessary. This is the convenience of a sports jacket, it can always replace a polo collar to protect you from the cold. Zippered jackets have made a comeback and fastening them is easy and hassle-free. For the day, you can wear a regular vest or t-shirt or a long-sleeved top underneath.
Most sports jackets will come in blends and are made with fabrics that will keep you warm during your exercise or fitness program. You should ideally go for breathable, sweat-resistant materials that don’t wrinkle and stain easily.
Keep the length of the jacket short and make sure it ends at the waist, not the hips. It is better to combine your sports jacket with tracks. However, you can also wear them with jeans or something casual.
Jeans: Guess ultra-soft and comfortable dark blue jeans
Jeans transcend socio-economic, cultural and gender barriers and stereotypes. They can be worn for everything from casual looks to semi-formal, daytime or evening, and summer to winter.
While jeans are best left plain, relaxed jeans can be embellished with buckles, straps, buckles, studs, patches, and chains.
From plain classic to ribbed and frayed jeans, there is a range of finishes and fabrics that have been weathered or treated. From naturally and artificially aged materials to stonewashed finishes.
I recommend: Check out the range of Guess jeans, which are made from super-soft denim. They feel as good as they look. Choose from an assortment of cuts, styles, textures, treatments and choose a pair that defines you!
Compression garments
The sexy pair of Lite-Show winter tights from ASICS have a great fit.
If you like to show off your muscles, choose a breathable muscle shirt made from a four-way stretch fabric that fits perfectly without feeling restrictive.
If you have thighs, calves and legs to flaunt, go for compression layered shorts with all the essentials of unrestricted movement, support, coverage and comfort. The shorts with a drawstring at the waist allow you to customize the fit.
For your outdoor run, light and technical fabrics are necessary to face the cold. Choose a pair of compression tights that offer support and add an element of style to your look.
I recommend: The sexy, tight fitting tights from Asics. These high quality compression tights will give your legs the perfect fit and shape and are ideal for a workout, running, yoga or dance routine.
The high-quality leather nightgown from Da Milano, Italy
A bag reflects who you are, where you came from and often makes a statement before you even do.
Take a smart leather bag to your gym or dance class, on a trip or on a leisure weekend. Pick a style that you find easy to hold.
Choose genuine leather over imitation. Look for a bag that has multiple pockets and is roomy enough to take your world with you.
I recommend: This classic high-quality waxed leather multi-pocket bag from Da Milano, Italia. Its spacious interior will accommodate your essentials and its soft leather exterior will feel great on your shoulders or wrist.
The boys and their toys
My pick of four stylish and highly functional urban tech products to match this look:
1.The HUSE Segway Ninebot KickScooter Max G30P
This sleek, multi-functional scooter is my choice for the most stylish urban and eco-friendly mobility option out there. A trendy gray base with yellow trims gives it a masculine look. It has three smooth driving modes: eco, standard and sport, as well as an intuitive LED instrument panel that displays maintenance signals, power levels and Bluetooth connectivity.
The scooter can be folded up easily and carried anywhere, has a fast full charge of six hours, a range of 65 km and a top speed of 30 km per hour. The powerful front LED light lets you be a night rider! The 10-inch pneumatic tires provide a puncture-free ride, even on the most difficult roads and trails.
Be sure to keep safety in mind: a helmet and knee pads / shoulder pads are highly recommended. Rest assured, you’ll look as cool on this as you do on your bike!
2.The Fitbit Charge 5
For smartwatch enthusiasts, this is Fitbit’s most advanced health and fitness tracker that helps you keep track of your fitness, stress, heart health, sleep, and sleep. general well-being in a slimmer, more elegant design with a brighter color touchscreen and a long battery life of seven days.
The watch has a minimalist and aerodynamic design that allows you to wear it with an assortment of looks. This variant is optimized for performance and designed for a seamless fit. Fitness enthusiasts will love the 20 exercise modes, while high pressure users can get a stress management score which makes it more viable and convenient for them.
In addition to managing your heart health, the watch offers a holistic view of other key wellness metrics through its app, including respiratory rate, changes in skin temperature, and your SpO2 levels.
3. Timex Helix Metafit 2.0
In the most affordable category, this Amazon-exclusive smartwatch keeps you connected and up to date. It comes with an SpO2 monitor, twenty sport modes, activity and sleep tracking, as well as sedentary reminders.
The watch will keep you busy with your email and social media notifications. In terms of looks, the watch is quite bulky, which may be fine for those of you who need or prefer a larger screen. Music and photography enthusiasts will love that the watch lets you control music as well as access your phone’s camera controls.
Available in five bright color options and a strap change option.
4.WK Life smart neck relax neck and shoulder pain relief massager
This light but sturdy neck and shoulder massager has 3 modes, 15 types of strength, 8 types of massage techniques, which allows you to freely combine massage techniques according to your personal preferences.
The multi-purpose massager maintains a constant temperature, delivers a warm compress, speeds up blood circulation and relieves neck pain. The airbag wraps the neck comfortably as it is made of soft silicone for gentle contact with the skin.
A full charge can be used for 15 minutes a day for about 15 days. This is easy to carry and will relax your neck and soothe your muscles, just about anywhere. The author is an image, styling and grooming consultant and trainer.
The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style and grooming.
From Brunch HT, December 5, 2021
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Join us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/brunch/mens-style-and-grooming-by-yatan-ahluwalia-get-active-101638627892884.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]