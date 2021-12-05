Rangers player ratings as Fashion Sakala shines with Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo dominating the midfield in Dundee win





The Rangers produced a dominant display as they passed Dundee at Ibrox. Joe Aribo opened the scoring with a deflected shot in the 36th minute before Ryan Sweeney pulled into his own net in the 55th. Alfredo Morelos added some shine to the score with twenty minutes remaining to maintain Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s perfect start as Rangers boss. The Light Blues put constant pressure on the Dundee defense in the opening 30 minutes but failed to get past Adam Legzdins. Fashion Sakala and Connor Goldson forced the 35-year-old keeper to make good saves before he was finally beaten in the 36th minute. There was a hint of luck in Aribo’s opener as his shot from the edge of the box deflected Liam Fontaine and was deflected into the back of the net. Rangers fully deserved their lead and Morelos wasted two chances to double Ibrox’s side before the break. But the Colombian entered the scoresheet in the 70th minute as the Light Blues extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points. Here’s how players rated Ibrox. Allan McGregor – 6 A complete spectator at times but lucky not to concede a goal against his bizarre camp to death Jacques Tavernier – 6 Strong defensively. Didn’t really show off his attacking skills and crossover ability. Connor Goldson – 7 Noticeable improvement in the last two games. I didn’t have much to do but showed authority. Calvin Bassey – 7





(Image: SNS Group)

Grow in Confidence. Completely dominant and deserves a run in the team. Borna Barisic – 7 Provided a good exit on the left flank and supported Sakala well. Glen Kamara – 8 A midfield Rolls-Royce. Dictated play of a deeper midfielder role and was always available to receive possession. Scott Arfield – 7 Gives the Rangers a different option in the midfield with his dynamic run and always gives everything he has. Joe Aribo – 8 Involved in both objectives. Scored first via a lucky deflection and his cross forced Dundee’s own goal. Brilliant footballer. Ianis Hagi – 6 Contributed to some nice moves in the first half but relatively calm. Replaced by Wright in the 65th minute. Alfredo Morelos – 6 He looked hungry but missed two fantastic chances just before half-time. Scored his goal in the 70th minute, which his full game deserved. Sakala Mode – 8 A constant threat. Ran Cammy Kerr struggled and managed seven shots on goal in an impressive performance. Rhythm in abundance. Alternates: Scott Wright – 5 Some nice touches after its introduction. Ryan Jack – 5 Such an important player for the Rangers. Replaced Kamara in the 73rd minute as he recovered from an injury. Juninho Bacuna – n / a Came into the action for Aribo with seven minutes left. Get all the latest Scottish football news and titles daily delivered straight to your inbox by signing up for our free newsletter. From the Scottish Premiership to Ligue 2, we’ve covered every blade of grass. Expect this newsletter between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily, bringing together the most important stories of the day so far. To register, simply enter your email address in this link here.

