Cardi B rocked an embellished Prada mini dress for her first appearance as Playboy’s creative director for the brand’s party at Art Basel in Miami on Friday night. Playboy announced earlier this week that Cardi will be their very first Creative Director.

In addition to the Prada dress, Cardi wore a diamond Playboy bunny pendant.

Cardi B, Playboy
Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

The event was held to celebrate Playboy’s new lifestyle brand, Big Bunny. Charli XCX, Julia Fox, David Guetta and many others were also present.

Cardi announced her new role with Playboy in a tweet Thursday: Ya girl is now the FIRST Creative Director in Residence at @playboy !!! What a dream!! I’m getting the party started as the Founding Creative Director and Founding Member of CENTERFOLD, the new platform led by the creators of @playboy. I am so excited for everything to come.

She added in a press release: “For as long as I can remember, I have felt connected to Playboy. It truly is the original platform for uncensored creativity and I am inspired by its incredible legacy of fight for personal freedoms I already have so many ideas that I can’t wait!

Check out Cardi’s outfit for Friday night below.

Cardi B, Playboy
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

