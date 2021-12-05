Apple Executives Detail Apple Watch Band Designs in New Interview





For the last part of his What is technology?series, menswear and streetwear brand HYPEBEAST sat down with Stan Ng, vice president of product marketing at Apple, and Evans Hankey, vice president of industrial design at Apple, to talk about Apple Watch bands and the design and engineering philosophy behind them -tent. “Our goal has always been to create something beautiful, comfortable and functional, and both pay homage to the rich history of watchmaking but also reflect the distinct individuality of the wearer,” said Hankey. “For us, the group is not at all about technology, each group expresses our love for the materials, the craftsmanship and the manufacturing process.” Apple Watch bands are another area where users can personalize and express themselves through their device, and the band’s interchangeability has been the cornerstone of the product for Apple since day one to enable just that. The bracelet or strap that you attach to your Apple Watch is supposed to be its cosmetic piece of resistance, but it’s also meant to be a lot more. Asked about the difference between Apple Watch straps and bracelets and those found on conventional watches, Stan Ng said, “One of the differentiators is that the innovations we make in watch bands have to support Apple Watch functionality “. Apple Watch bands are specially designed to provide the best possible fit, ensuring not only that the device is comfortable to wear, but also “enabling features such as all-day heart rate monitoring, oxygen readings in blood and wrist detection that lets you use Apple Pay or unlock your iPhone securely without authenticating yourself every time, ”Ng said. A great example of this is Apple’s Solo Loop Band, which is available in a number of different sizes to make sure every customer gets the right fit. Apple even provides detailed instructions on your wrist size for the Apple Watch Solo Loop. The two leaders also discussed the Apple Watch bracelets developed in collaboration with brands like Herms. “It’s a collaboration between two brands with very strong design personalities, and while the aesthetics of Herms and Apple may be very different, the obsession with detail, craftsmanship and storytelling are deeply shared values, ”said Ng. Apple has also worked with Nike + to create co-branded bracelets for the Apple Watch. The company also makes special edition bands like the country-themed ones it created for 22 different countries, including Canada, for the Summer Olympics earlier this year. Ng and Hankey also went into the details of each Apple Watch strap, including the sport buckles, solo buckle, Milanese buckle, and leather link. Find the full interview onHYPEBEAST.

