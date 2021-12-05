Men’s basketball fights return 14 years and fall heartbreakingly in Louisville | Sports

The NC State men’s basketball team fell disappointingly, 73-68, to the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday, December 4 inside the PNC Arena.

Wolfpack (6-2, 0-1 ACC) managed to come back from 14 at half-time to take the lead for the second game in a row, this time with a different result. The Wolfpack ran 14-2 in the first six minutes of the second half, erasing a massive lead from Louisville (6-2, 1-0 ACC) and leading much of the second.

I thought we lost a hotly contested battle tonight, said head coach Kevin Keatts. When you look at our team, we fell in the first half [by] 14 points, 43 to 29. And I learned a lot about my guys. We fought until the end and had a chance to win the game.

No better person from NC States has turned around than senior forward Jericole Hellems, who had just five points on 1 in 8 shot from the ground in the first half before scoring 13 points on 50% of shooting, including several crucial 3s, to end up leading the team in scoring for the match.

It’s hard, Hellems said. No one likes to lose, especially knowing that this is the ACC announcement and [we were] sort of going in the right direction. But everything is fine. [We can] take what we got from the game and carry on knowing that we will soon have another game to play.

NC State are a second-half team this season, further strengthened by the results of that loss. With today’s match results, NC State is averaging 33 points in the first half of the season compared to 41.2 points in the second half.

[Keatts] preached to really retaliate and protect the PNC, first year guard Terquavion Smith said of Keatts’ halftime speech. And do little things like boxing and losing balls and not letting them outsmart us and play harder than us.

The Pack looked impressive throughout the second half, despite the results, playing a hearty defense and holding the Cardinals below 32.1 percent from the field during the period. After second-year forward Ebenezer Dowuona had a personal 5-0 run, closing a 24-9 run by NC State to start the second half, NC State led for the entirety of the next eight minutes. .

We looked a little tired from the extra four hours [win], Keatts said. But I felt that once we settled down and started playing, I thought we had done a good job. Some guys played really good individual matches. It was a hell of a game. Unfortunately, we had to get in at the short end of the stick. So we’re going to get better, we’re going to move forward, and then obviously the bigger one, we need our guys to rest a bit.

However, Louisville did manage to get two back-to-back 3s that were hotly contested in the final two minutes: one deep from Noah Locke and one falling from Matt Cross, which ultimately sealed the Pack’s fate.

I thought they made two amazing shots at the end, Keatts said. One by Noah Locke, who hit a deep 3 as the shot clock ticked, then the same [from] Matt Cross, which obviously made a difference in the game.

Smith entered the roster today in place of injured junior guard Casey Morsell, who lost the four-overtime victory to Nebraska earlier this week. Smith restored the faith to Keatts, scoring 17 points in his first career start.

I thought he was huge, Keatts said. It was his first start and it was an ACC game. You know, bad luck, we were without one of our veterans in Casey [Morsell], and I decided to reward [Smith] to start with, and I thought that was great. Looking back after playing Oklahoma State and then Nebraska, you wanted to see how he would react, and I thought he was playing really well in freshman.

Smith and second-year guard Cam Hayes were the only bright spots in an otherwise dismal first half for the Pack. Hellems and red shirt senior Thomas Allen combined to shoot 0 for 10 from the back of the first half, forcing some shots and outright missing others that were wide open. Conversely, Smith and Hayes combined for 16 points on 6 of 8 shots and connected on four in total.

On the other hand, Louisville cooked the Wolfpack in the first behind a balanced offensive attack from Noah Locke, Malik Williams, Dr. Davis and Durham, North Carolina native El Ellis, all quarterback by Jarrod West. Williams, in particular, pulled out a large arsenal in the first half, not missing from the ground, hitting two 3s, a midrange jumper and appearing to be balanced in the middle.

There were certainly some flaws in the Wolfpacks’ day, from shooting 66.7% from the free throw line to not getting any bench points, but Louisville also had an incredibly great day beyond that. ‘bow. Louisville, who shot 29.2% of 3 entrants in that game, a number ranked 300th in the country, logged on to a scorching clip of 39.3% on 28 attempts. Louisville’s miraculous 3 points at the end were just the icing on the cake of a miserable day for the Pack and, ultimately, a game he wasn’t supposed to win despite the fiery effort.

I think it’s great that we are fighting, Keatts said. Now in an ideal situation I don’t want to be down every game [by] 14 just to show everyone or to prove that we could come back. But this team did not give up. At halftime we talked about what we were not doing well. I thought they beat us by some 50/50 balls and certainly that widened the lead before half-time. I think we played solid defense, but it was the intangibles, the loose balls, the extra shots they got that made the difference in the first half.

Next, NC State remains at home for a clash with Bethune-Cookman on Thursday, December 9. The kick off for this match is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Reynolds Coliseum.

It would be very easy for me to say I’m without the best ACC player in the country, defensive player, and then obviously one of the best shot blockers in the country, and two starters Casey Morsell said Keatts. But that’s not our goal as a program. We’re working hard, and some of our guys are improving and that just shows you that we can compete with anyone in the country, even under our circumstances. We will continue to improve.