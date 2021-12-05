Strictly Come Dancing fans all make the same joke about Tess Daly’s haunting quarterfinal dress





STRICTLY Come Dancing’s Tess Daly let viewers make the same joke last night as she hosted the show in a futuristic dress. The 52-year-old TV star presented the quarter-finals in a glamorous, tight-fitting silver outfit. 3 Strictly Come Dancing fans joked that Tess Daly arrived in tin foil 3 She seemed to be inspired by the famous glitter ball from the series Credit: Instagram But one viewer wrote: “Tess reminds me that I have to buy bacofoil for my turkey.” Another joked that the star was ‘oven ready’ as she arrived for the crucial round of the BBC dance show. A third suggested she had been the victim of power outages caused by Storm Arwen, laughing: “Tess clearly hasn’t had electricity all week, she’s wearing an insulating aluminum blanket!” This might not have been exactly the look Tess was going for, although she posted a backstage photo of herself in the outfit before the show. Looking incredibly glamorous perched on a light box, she wrote: “IT’S THE QUARTER-FINAL! Eeekkkk !.” Tess and co-host Claudia Winkleman must have reassured nervous celebrities a lot last night as the show was rocked by blunders. First off, Bake Off star John Whaite ended up dropping partner Johannes Radebe to the ground after the pro offered him the wrong hand on a lift. Then AJ Odudu ended up tangling around Kai Widdrington as they attempted a similar aerial move. Read our Strictly Come Dancing live blog for the latest updates While fans will have to wait for tonight’s results to see if either ended up in the dance-off, rumors have been circulating online about who was eliminated. With the show filmed entirely on Saturday but airing both weekend nights, spoilers – which we won’t repeat – are known to have leaked. 3 Tess and Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman both opted for sparkly dresses Keep up to date with the latest rumors and updates on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Strictly judge Shirley Ballas under fire for praising deaf Rose Ayling-Ellis for “blocking out the noise” We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Showbiz team?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/16943997/strictly-come-dancing-tess-daly-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos