Men’s ice hockey: northern Michigan sweeps number 1 Minnesota-Duluth

MARQUETTE, me. The University of Northern Michigan Wildcats hockey team completed the sweep over the University of Minnesota – Duluth convincingly on Saturday night, outscoring the visiting Bulldogs, 5-2.

Bo Hanson didn’t take the time to turn on the light, firing a shot into the back of the net just 97 seconds. After scoring on their first shot of the game, the Wildcats went on to outscore the Bulldogs, 9-5 in the first period. .

The Wildcats extended their lead to 3-0 with a goal from AJ Vanderbeck early in the second period and a power play goal from Alex Frye.

UMD recovered one at 12:27 of the second stanza to end Rico DiMatteo’s shutout, but the second-year goaltender continued to shoot shot after shot, registering 15 saves during the period.

On a five-minute power play opportunity, David Keefer capitalized for the last goal of the period, giving NMU a 4-1 lead after 40 minutes of play.

The Bulldogs halved the Wildcats’ lead just two minutes into the final period when a quick shot beat DiMatteo 4-2.

It would be the Wildcats’ last home goal as NMU found the back of the net empty at 17:57 when the UMD decided in favor of the extra forward.

The Wildcats improve to 10-6-1 this season and are unbeaten in their last six games.

GOALS

Bo Hanson scored his first as a Wildcat just 97 seconds into the competition when his shot hit the crossbar and ricocheted into the net. David Keefer handed the puck to Hank Crone who was standing atop the close circle. He crossed a pass to Hanson who was skating in the slot for the first goal of the night, giving the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.

From his usual place in the lunge, AJ Vanderbeck extended the two-man NMU’s lead with a quick flick of the wrist. Trevor Cosgrove lay down for the long cross pass, finding Vanderbeck alone at the line to skate it without a challenge.

Alex Frye scored his first power play goal of the season. The eventual winner of the game came at 11:42 of the second period when a free puck up front was tapped home by Frye to make it 3-0, NMU. Crone and Vanderbeck each had assists on goal.

Rushing into the power play, Mike Van Unen passed a pass to David Keefer who shot the puck over Patt’s glove from the UMD for the score of 4-1 at the end of the second period.

The Wildcats’ last goal of the evening came in the empty net when Hank Crone received the puck on neutral ice and skated into the attacking zone. From the top of the far circle, he shot a puck into the open net to seal the deal for the 5-2 final.

KEY STATISTICS

The Wildcats scored 10 goals in the weekend series against a UMD defense who averaged 1.25 goals per game.

NMU’s 4.12 goals per game rank third nationally behind Denver and Cornell.

With four points on Saturday night, Hank Crone now leads the nation with 27 points (7-20-27) and is second in assists.

Despite being dominated by a slim 33-31 margin, the Wildcats blocked 21 shots in the win. The Home Cats also blocked 14 shots, led by Ben Newhouse with four.

Eight Wildcats underlined the box’s score, including four with multipoint nights.

Crone led the team in points with his goal in an empty net and three assists while David Keefer (1-1-2), AJ Vanderbeck (1-1-2) and Bo Hanson (1-1-2) ) all scored a goal and an assist for two points each.

Two Wildcats scored their first goals of the season in the victory as Hanson scored his first for NMU and Alex Frye lit the lamp for the first time in 2021-22.

With his goal in the second period, AJ Vanderbeck extends his streak of goals and points to five games, a better team. He now has six points on this streak.

Four other Wildcats are currently running two or more points streaks, including Crone who has seven points in his last three games (1-6-7). Trevor Cosgrove, who collected one assist on Saturday, has six points in his last three outings. David Keefer and Vincent de Mey each have two goals this weekend and one assist for a two-game streak.

Rico DiMatteo made some unlikely saves in the game as he improved to 10-5-1 this season with 31 saves in Saturday night’s win.

FOLLOWING

The Wildcats return to the action of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association next weekend with a trip across the Upper Peninsula to Lake Superior State University on December 10 and 11.