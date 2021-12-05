Second-hand fashion: turning waste into bags of money





Business Dec 5 2021 02:00 2 minutes to read

A view of the Hermes Birkin bags on display. Photo / Getty Images

Looking too cool for school while saving the planet is fashion nirvana. Enter the thriving world of second-hand handbags, which transform status symbols into badges of sustainability. Prada is the latest to see money making

opportunity in this market. Don’t expect a good deal. Herms’ famous Birkin bag, named after the elegant English actress Jane Birkin, illustrates the vagaries of the bag economy. The eponymous bags were born after Birkin complained that she was unable to find a bag capable of holding that rather unglamorous accessory, the baby bottle. Today, a brand new Birkin 35 in Togo leather costs 8,890 ($ 17,449). But buying one of its predecessors used or, as it has been renamed, “used” or “pre-loved” could cost several times as much. Damping, assuming there are no scratches or flaws, barely ranks at the high end of this market. These bags are available in many stores, online platforms and auction houses. Vestiaire, an online site specializing in resale, currently has just under 100 Birkin 25 bags on its site. Vendors in the US, Japan, UK and Hong Kong are all looking to unload their bags by around 13,000 to four times as much. Auctions are asking for even higher prices, especially when the seller is famous: A Birkin bag belonging to Birkin went under the hammer for 119,000 earlier this year. It is also not a fad in the developed world. Chinese Gen Z combines a nostalgia for the goods enjoyed by previous generations with an utterly modern eye tuned to the investment potential of statement coins. The markets are multiplying. The country that paved the way for live streaming as e-commerce now has start-ups like Lets Lux Now, which deploys AI to assess and deliver value on products in seconds. On the other end of the spectrum, charity shops continue to turn used clothing and accessories into cash for deserving causes. Don’t expect to find a Birkin bag lurking around the corner. – Financial Times

