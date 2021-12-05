Your jaw will drop when you see the tight dress Dua Lipa wore to the Fashion Awards

It’s been a few days since Dua Lipa stepped out on the red carpet for the British Fashion Awards, and we still can’t get rid of her stunning black strapless dress from the evening. She looks impeccable!

While we’ve gotten used to seeing the “Don’t Start Now” singer in wild looks like butterfly crop tops and “safety pin” tops, this look is as simple and stylish as it is sexy. Dua appeared at the annual event wearing a custom crepe gown from one of her ‘favorite’ young British designer Maximilian, and it perfectly showed her toned physique.

“Last night at the British Fashion Awards, wearing a dress personalized by one of my favorite young British designers,” she shared on Instagram on November 30.

The look, which was designed by her frequent collaborator Lorenzo Posocco, is a strapless dress with matching gloves and collar. The sleek look is more understated than some of her other outfits, especially the performance ones, but we love it for her.

And fashion critics agreed. “Dua Lipa’s black Maximilian dress proves that understated elegance always wins fashion awards. British Vogue praised in their review of the look. We couldn’t agree more!

The superstar completed her look with the glamor of makeup artist Lisa Eldridge, the hairstyle of Luke Hersheson and the long red nails of Michelle Humphrey.

“Very cool and chic! Eldridge wrote on his own IG post. Well said!