USC football season ends as it should with loss to Cal – Daily News





BERKELEY USC’s 2021 football season luckily ended on Saturday with a 24-14 loss to Cal. The loss, which dropped USC to a final Pac-12 record of 4-8 and 3-6, had all the hallmarks of that iteration of the Trojans, and led to the dismissal of Clay Helton and on hiring Lincoln Riley this week. . There were penalties that killed USC deep in Cal’s territory, such as an intentional immobilize and ground sequence that took USC from first and 10 to Cal 38 in one hit. of foot at Cal 45. There have been special teams blunders, like Parker Lewis’ two missed baskets in the first half. There was a costly turnover, a fumble from running back Darwin Barlow on a third conversion that Cal recovered and returned 55 yards for a touchdown. And there was the purely inexplicable, as tight end Erik Krommenhoek fumbling for a direct snap on a fourth down down the goal line that had no chance of going anywhere, one of two turnovers in the trips in red zone for USC. It was perhaps not surprising. The USC team arriving at California Memorial Stadium was decimated by injuries. Only 65 Trojans traveled for the game instead of 74, the maximum allowed. And it’s not like USC is a machine that performs well when it’s at full power this season. TE Michael Trigg, TE Jude Wolfe, OL Courtland Ford, OLB Drake Jackson, LB Tuasivi Nomura, CB Chris Steele, CB Jayden Williams, CB Ceyair Wright, DB Jaylin Smith and OLB Hunter Echols did not travel, while QB Kedon Slovis , WR Gary Bryant, RB Keaontay Ingram, TE Lake McRee and S Xavion Alford did not dress for the game. The extent of USC’s injuries left the Trojans with four cornerbacks warming up for the game, and USC only played one – rookie Prophet Brown – for a big time. part of the opening drive. Cal, naturally, attacked Brown in the fourth and second and converted to set up a basket. A placement that wouldn’t have happened without an offside penalty from USC that gave Cal another shot after his first attempt ricocheted off the post. USC’s injury list grew further late in the third quarter, when promising first-year quarterback Jaxson Dart was tied on scramble, taking a shot in the head. He looked unsteady on his feet before wrapping his arms around the shoulders of two coaches and being escorted to the medical tent. When he emerged, his helmet was blown away, leaving what was left of the game in the hands of third string QB Miller Moss. The freshman did as well as might be expected, completing 8 of 12 passes for 74 yards and leading a touchdown from 87 yards, finding KD Nixon 16 yards from the end zone as the game played was already out of reach. But he was not immune to the madness of this performance. After moving the USC 47 yards to the Cal 8, Moss was sacked and, after a delayed reaction and a few batting hits, the Bears recovered their own 32s. It was the fifth drive in a row in which USC reached Cal’s territory but failed to score any points. The Trojans actually beat the Bears 409-260 in loss, USC’s eighth in a season for the first time since 1991.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2021/12/04/usc-football-season-ends-in-fitting-fashion-with-loss-to-cal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos