Fashion and hip hop, a bond made for life

24 seconds ago

Hip Hop is probably the only musical genre where the choice of clothing or fashion dictates the kind of music one creates. It also reflects the part of their society, their culture and all that that has helped them become who they are.

“Everything comes from being a culture fan. Culture is more than music. That’s it – from trendy slang to how you wear yourself to your dance, ”says Shah Rule, who is known for his quirky fashion choices.

“Clothing is something that has always interested me a lot. I’ve always been in caps, so I also have this cap merchandise of my own. It comes from always watching hip hop videos and also being fascinated by jewelry. I must say that I am a Sindhi. So, I was always naturally around a lot of shiny things, especially seeing my Nani and my mom always wearing gold. I feel that the combination of me wanting to be a rapper and me being a Sindhi has just come together and gives me a brilliant personality, ”he adds.

Fashion has always been used by rappers as a tool to express their identity and the issues they face. “The inverted cap, which we’re used to seeing now as a style statement, is actually a baseball cap that these baseball players used to wear. Now the rappers are also sponsored by the same Adidas, Reebok and Nike who also sponsor the sports team, they would get the same clothes as the baseball players. But they were treated differently, so the rappers started to give it a different treatment by wearing it backwards. This is how the whole culture of baseball caps and sneakers started to happen. It’s only recently that these brands have started making outfits specific to rappers, ”adds D’Evil.

Orissa-based rapper Dule Rocker also understands the importance of looking a certain way for his music videos. “I apply kajal under my eyes because it was something our mothers did when they were kids just before going to sleep. This was done to not let anything bad get into our eyes when we are sleeping. Now I use it to show my heritage and culture to other people. It’s something I’m really proud of, and it also helps me add more authenticity to my music in general, ”he says.

Kerala-based rapper Fejo understands the importance, but also adds that rappers need to be careful not to imitate the West mindlessly and go after bling or other fancy clothing. “You’ve got a Mercedes car in the background and you’re wearing flashy clothes with the bling and everything. But then you rap about the hardships you have had or how poor you are. No one is going to believe you or take you seriously, ”he adds.

Deep Kalsi remembers aping her favorite Western rappers when it comes to fashion choices. “I didn’t know anything when I started. So, I used to watch how western rappers dressed during music videos and I started dressing like that as well. Loose-fitting t-shirts, baggy jeans, or pants with multiple pockets, and now I’ve reached a point where I can’t even imagine wearing anything close to the body or skinny. It really makes me uncomfortable. So, wearing loose clothes has almost become a way of life now, ”he adds.

Therefore, it is imperative that you dress as you are and not imitate someone else. “At one point I was wearing jackets because we didn’t know what to do. We just emulated what we saw American rappers do, ”says D’Evil, adding that he now only wears t-shirts and shorts because the Mumbai weather doesn’t allow him to wear anything more. heavy.

“Because I live in Bombay and the city is a toaster oven. If you wear a jacket here, you’re just going to melt. If you are from Delhi, wear as many jackets as you want. It will suit your weather. So this is what I would like to suggest to everyone, is that your style should come from a place that defines who you are and your surroundings. It would look really, really stupid if I walked around in my jacket. The people of Bombay wouldn’t take me seriously. So there has to be a reason behind fashion too and it’s not just that rappers wear something like that, ”he adds.

For many, fashion choices also help them keep a cover on their personal identity, something they aren’t completely open to sharing in public. “You’ll find me mostly in solid colors like black most of the time. The idea is not to give anything other than this piece of music. I’m very aware of that, and that’s why I don’t do a lot of press interviews either. If I talk about myself through my clothes or in interviews then no one will listen to my songs because they already know me through my fashion choices. But yes, since rap is more like a lifestyle, it becomes extremely important to focus on these things, ”adds Dehradun-based rapper Karma.

