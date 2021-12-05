Robert Griffin III reacts to Baylor’s Big 12 victory in dramatic fashion





No one is happier with winning the Bears’ Big 12 Championship than Baylor football legend Robert Griffin III. The Baylor football team won the Big 12 Championship game in dramatic fashion against Oklahoma State, and former Bears star quarterback Robert Griffin III is thrilled with it. Baylor won a victory that was played in the final against Oklahoma State, 21-16. Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders may have thrown four interceptions in the afternoon, but it’s Bears safety Jairon McVea who now joins Griffin as Baylor football legend. He stopped Cowboys running back Dezmon Jackson for no gain on a fourth and one pylon goal. With Baylor winning the NCAA tournament in April, what a year it has been for the Bears. Baylor football legend Robert Griffin III thrilled with Big 12 Championship win Griffin mentioned on Twitter that Baylor won two games a year ago under first-time head coach Dave Aranda. That included an embarrassing 42-3 loss to Oklahoma State in conference. Now the Bears are the Big 12 Champions, Aranda is the Big 12 Coach of the Year and Baylor could make it into the college football playoffs, the first team to two losses. They have three top-15 wins of the season. Baylor won 2 games last year and lost to Oklahoma State 42-3 in the last game of the year. This year, they beat Oklahoma State to win the Big 12. Championship. Dave Aranda is the Coach of the Year. – Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 4, 2021 Not only does Griffin order a statue in front of McLane Stadium for McVea, probably next to his own, but he’s been keen to say that the defense is winning the championships in the Big 12 these days. Oklahoma State has come to this point because of their incredible defense. Baylor leaned on his defensive-minded head coach to win a conference title fight against a top-five team with a backup quarterback. When do we build the statue of McVea !! – Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 4, 2021 Who said the Big 12 didn’t play defense !!!! Defense wins the championships !!! @BUFootball – Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 4, 2021 Overall, Baylor is guaranteed to play in a New Year’s Six bowl. While some Bears fans would love to return to the Sugar Bowl for the second time in three years, they now have a record to make the college football playoffs. As they would enter as the No.4 seed, unless more chaos ensued, Baylor forced himself back into the conversation after being on life support. For now, Griffin and the rest of Baylor fans can celebrate their biggest win in years. For more NCAA football information, analysis, opinion and unique coverage by FanSided, including the Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff rankings, be sure to bookmark these pages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fansided.com/2021/12/04/robert-griffin-iii-reacts-baylor-winning-big-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos