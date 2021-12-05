Karabakh princess dress amazes fashionistas [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Famous fashion designer, honored art worker Fakhriya Khalafova presented her collection at Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2021. The “Karabakh Princess” show was very well received by fashionistas.

The collection included 15 outfits for the spring-summer 2022 season, with multiple pink prints, known as the designer’s signature touch.

Karabakh princess dress

A sophisticated dress inspired by Azerbaijani poet Agha Beyim Aga, daughter of the second khan of Karabakh Ibrahim Khalil khan, instantly captured the hearts of fashionistas.

The dress reflected the silhouette, ornaments and fabrics common to Karabakh women’s clothing. The image was completed with a beautiful kelaghayi silk scarf.

“A wonderful story is linked to the name of Agha Beyim Aga. Iranian ruler Fath-Ali Shah built a luxurious palace as a sign of love for his wife. One fine day, Agha Beyim Aga asked her husband to move in a garden in the palace similar to those of the palaces of Shusha, so that he could warm his heart, which yearned for his homeland, Shusha. Many talented gardeners in Shusha planted all kinds of trees, shrubs and flowers growing in Karabakh in this garden. The beautiful garden was “Garden of the Fatherland”. All the plants brought from Karabakh were grafted there, except Khari Bulbul, known as the most dear flower to the inhabitants of Shusha “, Fakhriya Khalafova told Trend Life.

“This inspired Agha Beyim Aga to write deep poems full of heartache and homesickness. The song called” Sari Bulbul “is still popular in Azerbaijan. This composition was used as musical accompaniment in a modern interpretation performed by the popular artist Malakhanum Ayyubova, Khanum Ayyubova and singer Ramal Israfilov, “she added.

The parade featured video installations from Karabakh and the fashion design process.

Khari Bulbul printed dress

For the first time, Fakhriya Khalafova designed a stunning Khari Bulbul print for a silk dress. The beautiful dress was shown at the end of the parade.

Speaking about her fashion idea, Fakhriya Khalafova noted that the flower of Khari Bulbul is inextricably linked with Shusha and Karabakh. It is a symbol of love and peace, a real talisman of Azerbaijan, a national symbol of victory in the 44-day patriotic war.

The designer dedicated her fashion project to the two major historical events in Azerbaijani history: the first anniversary of Victory Day and the declaration of the city of Shusha as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

“Flowers are the most relevant and timeless print for a spring-summer wardrobe. There is nothing more organic and appropriate for a summer wardrobe than a classic floral print. Surprisingly, it does not age although it has been a part of the fashion trends for a long time. The reason for such a long popularity is simple: now on the catwalks you can find so many different floral colors that we have long lost count.Fantastic and abstract, small and subtle, large and detailed, similar to the still lifes of great artists. Fashion designers will never tire of drawing inspiration from flowers, ”she added.

At the end of the show, fashionistas were delighted with the Khari Bulbul print dress and the elegant dress symbolizing the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Azerbaijani Fashion Week 2021

Azerbaijani Fashion Week 2021 was held at the Hilton Baku hotel, bringing together fashion designers from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Two years have passed since the 10th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week, which has traditionally been held since 2015.

Without a doubt, the pandemic has made serious adjustments to the holding of public events.

The year 2020 has entered Azerbaijani history as the country’s territories were liberated from the almost three decades of Armenian occupation.

Thus, the 11th season of the fashion week was held under the slogan “Return” to celebrate Azerbaijan’s victory in the 2020 Patriotic War.

Khari Bulbul, an endemic flower growing in Karabakh, has become the symbol of the fashion season.

In addition to the fashion shows, AFW showrooms were available to guests.

Showrooms allow boutique owners, buyers, media representatives and Fashion Week guests to connect with designers, discover new names and find something new for their wardrobes.

AFW’s Managing Director is Nijat Bakhshaliyev, General Producer – Sayat Dossybaev (Kazakhstan).

