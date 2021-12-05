SU proves he can win without Buddy Boeheims scoring in 63-60 win over FSU

Every dollar donated in December will go directly to paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a better future for the Orange Daily.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. With Syracuse lagging behind for much of the first half, Buddy Boeheim tried again and again to punch. But whenever Syracuse’s top scorer got the ball, two Florida State defenders converged on him to force a flip or a contested shot.

Eventually, Buddy tried to attack the double team. Recovering the ball on the right wing, the rest of Syracuse’s offense cleared to the left to give Buddy an isolation opportunity. Driving on top of his man Matthew Cleveland, it looked like Buddy could have found room, except Harrison Prieto moved on to cut off the opportunity to drive. Buddy was therefore forced to settle for a pull-up, but was categorically rejected by Cleveland.

Buddy scored just six points in Syracuse (5-3, 1-0 on the Atlantic coast) 63-60 against Florida State (5-3, 0-1 ACC). His six points were the lowest points total the senior has scored since scoring two points last year on Dec. 16 against Northeaster. But although the Oranges’ top player is limited to just six points, they found a way to take advantage of the open spaces and secure the comeback victory over the Seminoles.

That’s what the coaches have been telling me all week, they’re probably not going to leave me and overtake me when I’m driving, Buddy said. So I had to make that adjustment and be more than just a goal scorer, be a playmaker.

Before halftime, Syracuse struggled to get anything on offense. The team as a whole shot 8 for 35, a new low this season. Buddy himself was only 1 for 5 in the field. But at halftime, the Seminoles were just eight ahead, giving Syracuse a chance to stay in the game.

Outside of half-time, FSU continued to overtake Buddy’s team, but he started to find ways to help the offense without scoring. His backcourt teammate Joe Girard III was one of the beneficiaries of the increased defensive attention on Buddy.

Girard scored the first points of the second half for Syracuse. With two defenders focused on Buddy on the wing, Girard was alone at the top of the arc and emptied a 3. His shot would start a 25-7 run that not only reduced the deficit but gave the Orange the lead they had ultimately used to win.

Soon the offensive started spreading the ball to try and find the open man that Buddy was surrounded. He explained that whenever he’s a doubles team, the key is to quickly identify where the defender for assist is coming from and exploit that opening.

If I protect my face we have an offensive advantage and the guys can operate, said Buddy. Knowing when I’m driving, I’m going to have a double team on me, and I’m just looking for someone who’s open, that’s all they were telling me.

If the assist defender came from the post, Buddy would try to bring the ball down to Jimmy Boeheim or Jesse Edwards. Jimmy said most teams are already playing Syracuse shooters, giving post players more space. But today when a defender pushed on Buddy it gave them even bigger shifts as Jimmy said he put more emphasis in the second half.

Even when he’s not scoring he helps us out a lot on offense, Jimmy said. It doesn’t necessarily show on the club’s score, but he helped us a lot.

Other times the ball might have entered the post, but then it came back up the wing to an open SU ​​shooter. In one case, Edwards received the ball in the post before passing through the field to Cole Swider who managed to knock down the 3.

All season Boeheim has mentioned Syracuse needs to be successful at Swider, and today the forward recorded 13 3-point attempts, a season-high. Although Swider only did four of those 3, he noted that he usually didn’t get as many open looks.

Defenses usually play out on Syracuse shooters, but today, with the increased focus on Buddy, he had more room to take open 3s. Swider explained that in the future, Syracuse just needs to be more clinical.

So while the Orange managed to clinch the victory today, no player shot better than 38% except for Edwards, who took no 3. The shooting problems were the product of a poor first half, but one that gave Florida State a chance to win the game even in the dying seconds of the game. Going forward, the Orange will expect Buddy to be on a double team, but they might have found a formula to stop him.

It’s just the evolution of our team, and they won’t be able to do that to Buddy for a long time once we start doing a few hits that we usually do, Swider said.