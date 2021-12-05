What inspired Paco Rabanne to wear the Eza Gonzalez dress





Eza González He fell in love with Hollywood for only 31 years. She has an attractive, talented and beautiful personality, and also has a knack for fashion. And this time, he’s upping his dress for the occasion: the red carpet of the awards known as the 2021 Fashion Awards. After a digital release due to restrictions imposed by the context of the global pandemic, this time the celebrities enjoyed being on the red carpet. dream outfit Eza González Reminiscent of the headgear of the twenties, but let’s see in detail what the company has to say Paco Rabanne. Complete the Eza Gonzalez look with a bag made up of mini mirrors and vintage jewelry. Source. Welcome Eza Gonzalez invited to the Oscars Fashion Awards Showers of stones and shining jewels were the heroes in costume Eza González But what is the real motive? Romantic and full of hope. Much more than it looks: The eclectic, quirky and gorgeous outfit of the “Godzilla vs. Kong” actress is inspired by the desire to feel the sun on your skin at the beach. Yes, well after locking up the letter chosen by Julian Dossena, creative director of Paco Rabanne Is this. “For all of these pleasures we longed for,” she told reporters, she said she had this idea, I worked with her to make the stunning dress which, besides being so inspiring and hopeful, was fun to do. in this way, Eza González It seemed like he was more than in sync with some dreamy dress code event. An eclectic and innovative look. Source. Vogue Magazine As a luxury guest, the actress reflected her daring spirit and innovative essence with this dress. The colorful pattern of the asymmetrical dress was accompanied by ornaments arranged like a shower of sparkling stones, both for the headdress and for the ends of the costume and jewelry. Eza González She paired it with Jennifer Chamandy heels and a vintage bag, completing a style that’s hard to find for its authenticity: a mix of retro and disco-era headwear in an outfit worthy of a modern diva. Reverse Eza Gonzalez’s look. Source. Vogue Magazine Intense red lips and skin-illuminating makeup were the finishing touches to an unforgettable look. what do you look like Eza González? Did the designer know how to translate his idea?

