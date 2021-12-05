Fashion
Three takeaways from Syracuse sneakers 63-60 win over Florida State
This Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team knows how to put their fans to the test by watching them play while putting on a show and respecting the Cardiac Cuse moniker in the process.
After a double overtime victory on Tuesday night, the Orange gained momentum ahead of their first conference game on Saturday night against the Gritty Florida State Seminoles and took advantage, beating the Seminoles 63-60 in dramatic fashion, now also overcoming a two-game winning streak.
The Orange started off slow at the start of tonight’s game, 11 points behind at some point in the first half, but found their rhythm in the second half, playing with more discipline in attack, leaving the games to fall apart. developing rather than forcing them, which led Syracuse to beat the Seminoles. 39-28 at half-time.
Even though Orange came away with the W, there are still some positive and negative things to take away from tonight’s win. Here are our three takeaways from today’s victory:
Takeaway 1: I need to develop more discipline in attack
Wow, that was hard to watch in the first half. Syracuse looked overworked and failed to show the necessary defensive courage against an always tough game against the Seminoles. The Orange started the game’s opening 13 minutes 4-26 on the pitch and 3-15 of three scoring just 12 points, but their problems didn’t end there. They also threw eight turnovers in the first half, which turned into 10 quick break points for the Seminoles, which only made it harder for Syracuse to get back into that game.
The second half showed signs of potential for the Oranges going forward, and the main reason was their attacking discipline. In the first eight minutes of the half, the Orange made two turnovers and hit an effective 7-13 on the pitch to take a 43-40 lead after losing 24-32 at the end of the first half. -time. Their attacking discipline was the reason they won this match tonight, especially during the intense final minutes of the match.
This team needs to develop more discipline on offense and let the games develop more rather than rushing possessions and doing botched turnovers, which turn into unanswered points for the opposing team. As we have seen this evening, if they develop this discipline, the Oranges could start to see more success and reverse their season in stride.
Takeaway 2: Where was the bench?
After Tuesday night’s game against Indiana, many regular SU players felt the aftermath of the game mentally and physically exhausting. Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim each played 50 and 47 minutes respectively. Cole Swider and Jesse Edwards each played 34 and 39 minutes, before committing a foul, and Joeseph Girard III played 44 minutes.
This starting unit was overworked in the opening minutes of an intense first conference game of the season. While they found their rhythm in the second half and came away with the W in a dramatic way, the Orange must start playing on their bench in order to develop more threats on the ball. A point on the bench like in tonight’s game is not going to cut it in the future. Syracuse needs to start using off-bench players more consistently in the lineups so they don’t have to rely on Buddy and Jimmy who are averaging 38.4 and 33.6 minutes per game, and all both need to reduce their workload in order to see the most success from this team in the long run. Creating more threats on the ball off the bench could lead to better scoring opportunities for Syracuse’s main players, and would result in a more efficient and successful Syracuse attacking program.
Takeaway 3: Offensive rebound could be a major key to Syracuse’s success
The only bright spot to take away from today’s game was the Orangemen’s increased offensive rebound efforts. The Orange grabbed 13 offensive rebounds which translated into 13-second scoring opportunities in that game, the most important being Joseph Girard’s three-pointers to give the Orange a six-point lead with less than two minutes to play.
Syracuse have been a team that has come under much criticism this season for their lack of defensive rebound, which could be the reason for their lack of quick break points, which is a fair assessment.
However, as today’s game showed, Orange could be effective in second-chance scoring opportunities through offensive rebounds. This should be something Jim Boeheim is looking to refine with this year’s squad, as they are clearly still in a period of dismay trying to find their identities on both ends of the pitch. While this year’s squad may not be as physically imposing as the teams of the past, if they emphasize the art of attacking boxing and throwing the right offensive rebound pass, they will start to develop better. scoring opportunities for their players. By focusing on offensive rebounds and increasing the chances to score second chance points, they won’t have to rely as much on their marksmanship that has been missed or missed so far this season.
Sources
2/ https://www.nunesmagician.com/2021/12/4/22817682/three-takeaways-from-syracuse-basketballs-63-60-win-over-florida-state
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]