Alok Vaid-Menon finds beauty beyond gender





Name: Alok Vaid-Menon Age: 30 Hometown: Station College, Texas Now live: In a sunny two-bedroom apartment with a large closet in upscale Manhattan with a roommate. Claim fame: Mx. Vaid-Menon is a gender nonconforming artist, writer, and comedian who uses his work to redefine standards of beauty, examine colonialism, and explore fluid identity. The word artist is one of possibility, not of restriction, they said. So that means I’m a bit ambivalent about form and more invested in flow. Mx. Vaid-Menon explores ideas through poetry and non-fiction, but also through fashion, virtual book clubs and live performances. Big cut: This summer, Mx. Vaid-Menon appeared on Enough man, a podcast that explores what masculinity is; previous guests have included Shawn Mendes and Matthew McConaughey. In a memorable moment, Mx. Vaid-Menon asked the cisgender hosts, including Justin Baldoni and Jamey Heath, to consider whether they were ready to heal. It’s the thing people tell me when they recognize me on the street now I loved your podcast interview, they said. It’s so surreal to me because it’s the kind of stuff I’ve been saying and doing for over a decade. Latest project: Mx. Vaid-Menon titled the New York Comedy Festival last month, including two shows on November 13. When you spend your entire life being on one side of the joke, it’s actually quite therapeutic that you can make a joke, Mx. said Vaid-Menon. Some of my favorite comedians are blacks, natives, people of color, and trans people because we know humor is not about light-heartedness. In a world that is committed to making your life miserable, there is something daring and beautiful about insisting on maintaining your humor and your enjoyment.

Next thing: This month, Mx. Vaid-Menon self-publishes a book of poetry called Your Wound / My Garden. Early in my career I was really keen to detail the nature of the injury I had in the world, Mx. said Vaid-Menon. I was so careful about how I was discriminated against that I forgot to pay attention to how I was already free. Eyes on the prize: Fashion plays an important role in Mx. Introducing Vaid-Menons, often mixing traditionally feminine forms, such as bras and skirts, with clothing that defies gender categories. The same goes for their hairstyle. Beauty, to me, is what the natural orientation of the universe is all about, Mx. said Vaid-Menon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/04/style/alok-vaid-menon-artist-nonbinary-poet-activist.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos