Finding a Christmas Party Dress in Derby’s Charity Shops
The festivities are officially underway, and with November now behind us, Christmas invitations are pouring in.
But having a full diary is fun and fun, until the frantic panic to find something to wear begins.
But it has a catastrophic impact on the environment, as well as on people’s bank accounts.
A recent study found that the UK is the fourth largest producer of textile waste in Europe and throws away over 200 tonnes of clothing each year.
The fast-fashion industry is tempting. With cheap and trendy items on offer for pennies, it’s easy to fall into the trap of buying something, wearing it once or twice, and then throwing it in the trash.
But if you’re looking for something that doesn’t break the bank this Christmas, it’s worth checking out what clothes are on offer at the Derby charity shops.
Not only will you be helping the planet, but you will be donating to brilliant causes.
I walked around to find items that I could wear for a few party nights this season.
My first stop of the day was Cancer Research UK on Albert Street in the city center. The store sells a plethora of shoes and clothing in a range of different sizes and styles.
I went straight to the dresses section to see what was on offer. To my delight, they were all sorted by size which made sourcing a lot easier.
The manager, Céline Dakin kindly bought me a selection of dresses that she would take out in early December for the holiday season.
Unsurprisingly, they were all bathed in a sea of sparks and glitter.
The 54-year-old said: “It’s been really good since we reopened in April.
“We have a real increase in attendance, especially around Christmas.
“We have a lot of dresses that would be perfect for the Christmas parties given out each year, we even do an exhibit for them.”
After having made an overview of what was on the market, I decided to focus my research.
Like most people, I often have an idea of what I want in my head and end up disappointed when I can’t find it.
I had imagined something bright (of course) but just as understated, which could be dressed from top to bottom.
The next of my trips was the lighthouse, which, very conveniently on a cold November morning, was right next to it.
Now on a mission and on my way to the dresses section, I almost missed this Zara red lace dress that looked lost in the men’s section.
At 3.95 it was definitely a good deal, but I already own something very similar and decided to leave it to someone else.
So my search continued and I headed to the much warmer Derbion to see what charity shops I could find inside.
Mencamp had a lot more clothes than expected, and the helpful and cooperative staff made finding a dress a fun and stress-free experience.
Tucked into the rails I found this Dancing Leopard dress in immaculate condition in a size 8 for 4, their dresses usually sell on their online store over 50.
This black sleeveless turtleneck number covered in gold sequins would be perfect for a Christmas party.
It could be paired with a pair of simple gold strappy heels. These have a slight shimmer, but nothing so flashy that it distracts from the dress.
But it wasn’t until I visited the British Heart Foundation that I found the piece de resistance of the day, a New Look top, still with its original tag, at 3.50.
I’m planning on pairing this top with a black leather skirt I already own, or black flare pants.
I even managed to get myself some – sort of – matching shoes. These Dune platforms were 14.99 in Sense.
But if you don’t want to overdo it with the glitter (which I personally don’t believe is possible, but for the sake of the arguments let’s say it is), I also found an endless number of stiletto heels black, with heels of different lengths, all for reasonable prices.
So if you are looking for a Christmas party dress this year, then a stroll through the Derby charity shops is definitely worth it. It can be a bit laborious at times and seem aimless at times, but there are definitely some hidden gems to offer. And with all of the proceeds donated to a great cause, there’s no better way to give back this holiday season.
