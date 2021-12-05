OSU Men’s Soccer: Beavers see historic season end with penalties | Soccer





After 90 minutes of regulation time and 20 minutes of overtime, the Oregon States season ended with a penalty shootout on Saturday night against Clemson at Lorenz Field.

The Tigers won the shootout 4-3 to advance to the College Cup next weekend in Cary, NC.

The loss ends a historic run for the Beavers, who won their first-ever Pac-12 championship, were the No.1 seed in the NCAA tournament and passed the second round for the first time in history. from the program.

Oregon State midfielder Sofiane Djeffal gave the Beavers the lead when he scored in the 29th minute on a header from a Tsiki Ntsabeleng corner. Clemson goalkeeper George Marks dove to his left in an attempt to save, but the ball just crossed the goal line before it could hit it.

It was the Beavers’ sixth corner kick in the first half as the team were extremely aggressive at the start. Forward Tyrone Mondi set the tone with a corner kick one minute into the game.

The Beavers held onto their lead until just under six minutes left in regulation time. Clemson got a penalty and Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador managed to outsmart Oregon State goalie Adrian Fernandez.

It was only the second shot on goal in the game for the Tigers.

Only one of Saturday’s four quarter-final matches was decided in regulation time as No.2-seeded Washington qualified with a 2-0 victory over No.10 Saint Louis.

The first two quarter-finals were both played on penalties. Notre Dame, No.4, beat Pittsburgh, No.5, winning the shootout 4-2. No.3 Georgetown beat No.11 West Virginia, with the shootout going to the Hoyas 4-1.

Clemson will face Notre Dame in the semi-final on Friday. The Huskies and Hoyas will face off in the other semi-final.

