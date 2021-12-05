Baby Cham, Mr. Vegas calls out Fae Ellington criticizing Rihanna’s revealing dress





Baby Cham and Mr. Vegas push back Jamaican TV veteran Fae Ellington for criticizing Rihanna’s dress. There was a huge debate among conservative Jamaicans who felt that RiRis ‘choice of clothing to be conferred the title of Barbados’ National Hero was inappropriate. Rihanna didn’t build a fashion empire by just being a businesswoman. The artist has been a sex icon, and her fashion choices have continually oozed female sexuality and sex appeal. Although she had never attended the event before, Rihanna opted to wear a long burnt orange dress and opted not to wear a bra, which was very evident in the photos she was in. captured. Despite that, however, it was truly Rihannas style, and the Bajans didn’t seem to care. Jamaicans, however, are on the conservative side, and prominent commentator and media practitioner Fae Ellington has said the dress is most inappropriate. All of her breasts were popping up and down in the dress, the older woman, as cited by the Jamaica Star, said. Fae Ellington, however, said the National Hero Award could have been awarded to Rihanna. She may not have known that the announcement was going to be made, that she was going to receive the great honor of national hero. But at the same time, getting into a function like that was inappropriate. I know she’s a part of pop culture and stuff, but there’s a time and a place for everything, she said. Others, however, saw no problem with Rihannas’ dress, including former PNPYO chief Krystal Tomlinson, who drew attention to how attitudes in Barbados have been advanced. . Others like Baby Cham disagreed with Fae. Fae guh Mind Yu Own business !!! he said on Instagram in response to the news article quoting Fae. According to Mr. Vegas, who posted a lengthy statement on IG defending Rihanna, the dress is symbolic and deliberate. The sleeveless dress was on purpose, ”Vegas wrote. “This style of dress was prohibited in places, such as places of worship, courthouses, etc. The color of the dress represents the land from which the African woman comes, and a testament that everyone is from the black woman. Hold this inna unu in the face of oppressors and black overseers, he continued. All now Jamaican national hero Bob Marley because he had too many children out of wedlock and smoked weed. Yet they still use it to sell the island to tourists. In her defense, Fae Ellington tweeted yesterday that she would not go back on her views. “There are people in the social media space who believe that only their views matter,” Ellington tweeted. “Dissenting opinions won’t let me curl up. “ There are people in the social media space who believe that only their views matter. Dissenting opinions won’t let me curl up. By the way, I have heard that starting at midnight all newscasters, program presenters and journalists will get rid of most of their wardrobes. – Fae A. Ellington ?? (@FaeEllington) December 4, 2021 Rihanna is now called Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

