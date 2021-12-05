Kilde wins men’s World Cup downhill for second straight win at Beaver Creek





If there was any idea that a knee injury could hold Aleksander Aamodt Kilde back, that has been erased. His speed quickly returned. The tall Norwegian won a World Cup downhill race with an aggressive run on Saturday for his second victory in as many days. This is further proof that the 2019-20 World Cup World Champion is returning to peak form after tearing his ACL less than a year ago, and with the Winter Olympics in Beijing just two months away. “I wanted to come back as quickly as possible and I guess that’s the result and I couldn’t be happier,” said Kilde of Beaver Creek, Colo. Starting 19th overall, Kilde completed the demanding birds of prey course in one minute 39.63 seconds to beat Austrian rider Matthias Mayer by 0.66 seconds. The Swiss Beat Feuz finished third, while the Italian rider Matteo Marsaglia completed a surprise race from bib n ° 28 to take fourth place. Kilde won the super-G on Friday in just his third race after falling in training last January in which he injured his right knee. He said he received congratulations from his girlfriend and American ski star Mikaela Shiffrin, who competes in Lake Louise, Alta., This weekend. “She’s awesome,” Kilde said. “We’re good for each other.” Race dedicated to the wounded Jansrud Jack Crawford of Toronto was the top Canadian in 30th place, clocking 1: 41.97. Brodie Seger of North Vancouver, BC, was 32nd in 1: 42.01 and Jeff Read of Calgary was 42nd in 1: 43.06. Broderick Thompson, from Whistler, BC, did not finish after reaching the World Cup podium for the first time in Thursday’s men’s super-G, winning a bronze medal. WATCH | Broderick Thompson secures 3rd place in super-G: Canada’s Broderick Thompson takes bronze at Beaver Creek Super-G Whistler’s Broderick Thompson won a bronze medal in the Super-G World Cup on Thursday as he crossed the finish line with a time of 1: 09.56 in Beaver Creek, Colo. 1:38 Kilde, 29, dedicated Saturday’s race to her good friend and teammate Kjetil Jansrud, the five-time Olympic medalist who crashed against fencing in the super-G race on Friday. Jansrud will return home for assessment after detection of cruciate ligament damage in the knee. “I keep my fingers crossed for him to come back,” Kilde said. “Not ready to ‘lose’ him yet. We should just give him a helping hand and a big applause for everything he’s done.” Feuz said he believed Friday’s win would “liberate something” for Kilde, which carried over to Saturday. “If you are able to ski freely then the whole race comes together and he showed it perfectly today,” Feuz added through a translator.

