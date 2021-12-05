My Dress-Up Darling gets new trailer, visual, premieres January 8





A new trailer for My darling in disguise has been released, with the new video including a preview of the actors’ voices and the opening and ending songs. A new visual and a premiere date of January 8 were also revealed. The opening song is “San San Days” by Spira spica, while the ending song is “Koi no Yukue” by Akari Akase. My darling in disguiseis based on the manga published by Square Enix by Shinichi fukuda, which started in 2018 and has eight tankoubon volumes in October 2021. Kinokuniya describes the story as follows: Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took offense at his love of traditional dolls, doll craftsman Wakana Gojou spends his days alone, finding solace in the reception hall of his high school. For Wakana, people like the beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a hip girl who is always surrounded by a crowd of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when the cheerful Marin – never the type to be shy – spots Wakana sewing one day after school, she bursts in in an effort to engage her quiet class cape in her secret hobby: cosplaying! Will Wakana’s wounded heart be able to handle the invasion of this sexy alien ?! Staff understand Keisuke Shinohara(Black fox) as a director,Yoriko Tomita(Osamake: Romcom where the childhood friend will not lose) as screenwriter and series supervisor, Yoshihiro Hiramine (Black fox unit director) as assistant director, Naoya Takahashi (Priority to Wonderful Eggs animation director, key animator et al.) as the main animator, and Kazumasa Ishida(Kiznaiver assistant character designer) as character designer and chief animation director. Shinpei kobayashi (Eromanga Sensei), Tomomi kawatsuma (Sarazanmai), and June Yamazaki (Priority to Wonderful Eggs animation director) are also listed as chief animation directors. Other staff include Erika Nishihara (Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato co-prop designer) as a clothing designer, Hiroyuki nemoto (The Paradise Design Team) as artistic director, Mai Yamaguchi as a colourist, Tsubasa Kanamori (Touhou cannonball opening) as director of photography, and Takeshi Nakatsuka (Magical Girl Ore) as a music composer. CloverWorks is the animation production studio. Meanwhile, the cast of My darling in disguise understand Hina Suguta as Marin Kitagawa, Shoya Ishige like Wakana Gojou, Atsumi Tanezaki like Sajuna Inui, Hina Yumiya like Shinju Inui, and Atsushi Ono like Kaoru Gojou. Source: Aniplex YouTube channel, My darling in disguise Twitter

