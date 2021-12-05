OSU men’s basketball: areas of concern for rebound and stagnation of offense | Basketball

Wayne Tinkle and the Oregon State men’s basketball team collectively pinpointed some issues that led to a 1-7 start to the season.

Thursday’s 72-61 loss to California in the Pac-12 opener for both teams highlighted what Beavers eighth-year coach Tinkle had highlighted earlier in the week as points to improve.

Lets bounce a little better. Then offensively they got bogged down at times, didn’t run an attack, didn’t settle or shoot, Tinkle said.

OSU was passed 25-10 in the second half on Thursday and 42-24 for the game. The under-3.9 teams rebound margin is tied for 296th among 350 NCAA Division I teams.

The Beavers’ overall shooting rating of 42.9% is not far from the 43.5% the team shot last year. But from a 3-point range, Oregon state was 3 of 12 on Thursday and is now 28.5% for the season, 308th in the country.

Tinkle found some bright spots in Thursday’s game.

People also read …

The Beavers took points on turnovers (20-10) and points in paint (40-28) and they had strong shooting performances from forward Warith Alatishe (21 of 9 of 12) and guard Dashawn Davis (14 points out of 7 out of 10).

But the rest of the team shot 10 of 38 and Cal was 13 of 24 in the second half and 26 of 52 overall, marking the second time this season that an opponent has shot 50% or better.

The Beavers couldn’t take advantage of a 12-0 streak to end the first half that had brought them together with less than one. The Golden Bears responded with a 12-1 halftime run to lead by 12, and OSU didn’t come close to seven from there.

Support local media coverage and those who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

As Cal extended his lead to double digits, Tinkle said doubt was setting in for his players.

That’s what happened with this team, the coach said, while also crediting the Golden Bears. It was the most mature, the most physical, the most disciplined team. We should have learned these lessons far too often by now.

The Beavers have recorded as many turnovers as they have assists (seven) against California and an assists ratio of 0.95 is the 203rd in the country.

OSU has had strong shooting performances from Alatishe, Ahmad Rand and Tre Williams, who are all 50% or better overall this season, in addition to Glenn Taylor Jr. at 44.4. But six others in the rotation are at 39.1% or less.

Oregon State will need to tackle the cleanup of these problem areas without senior forward Rodrigue Andela. Andela broke a bone in his left foot in training on Tuesday and is set to miss eight to 12 weeks, which could cost him up to 21 games.

The 6-foot-8 Cameroonian, averaging 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13.6 minutes, has led the Beavers in scoring once and rebounding twice this season. He was a key part of last year’s playoffs as OSU reached Elite Eight.

Next up is a 1 p.m. Sunday game against the Arizona No.11. The 6-0 Wildcats, drawn tied for fourth with the Beavers in the Pac-12 preseason media poll, have an 18-point win over the Michigan No.24 in a neutral-site game in Las Vegas.

Arizona saw its home opener Thursday against Washington postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in the Huskies program. The Wildcats will come to the Gill Coliseum after last playing Nov. 27, a 105-59 home win over Sacramento State.

First-year forward Azuolas Tubelis (16.5 points per game) and second-year center Christian Koloko (16.2) are fourth and fifth in the Pac-12, respectively, for first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd.

We have a hell of a group coming in on Sunday, and well put a plan in place and again well go challenge our guys to execute this plan for 40 minutes, Tinkle said.

The coach has said on several occasions in recent weeks that he and his staff know how to build the squad so that they play their best at the end of the season, as evidenced by recent seasons.

He added Thursday that a lot of work has been done to develop the programming culture with this year’s squad, which includes seven new scholarship players.

One thing we were never going to do is compromise it. I can’t tell you when, but spin it around and stay positive because it’s our only thing, Tinkle said. If we go negative guys will feed off of it. But guys also have to accept what we give them and stick with it. These are the next steps and then we’ll be where we need them.

Jesse Sowa can be contacted by email at [email protected] or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.