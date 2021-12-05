The most streamed artists in the world in 2021 on Spotify

One of the biggest players in music streaming, Spotify, has published the list of the most broadcast artists in 2021 for the period from January 1 to November 27.

While Bad Bunny retains its top spot, artists including Taylor Swift, Drake, and Justin Bieber also make the list.

Read on for the most listened to artists for this year.

The first three

https://twitter.com/Spotify/status/1466075375738527751?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1466075375738527751%7Ctwgrwgr%5Ehb_twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1466075375738527751%7Ctwgrwgr%5Ehb_t_023% 7Ctwgr%5Ehb_023_7%7%75Ec5e_t_7%7%7 the-most-streamed-in-2021% 2F

The multi-faceted Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny continued his winning streak and took first place again this year.

The Guardian reported that the songs of Puerto Rican singers have been streamed 9.1 billion times this year, up from 8.3 billion in 2020. The report also shed light on the growth of the streaming market as well as the fame of Bunnys.

The artist retained his first place despite the fact that he did not release a new album in 2021. His last studio albums “YHLQMDLG” and “El ltimo Tour del Mundo” were released in 2020.

“I don’t like to be the number one most broadcast artist. I just make music. I just love my ‘job’, Bad Bunny share with BBC.

After him, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, whose new version of “Red” released this year caused a sensation and was greeted with open arms by her fans.

Third place was held by South Korean boy band BTS, whose single Butter increased its popularity.

The others on the list

Rapper-singer Drake and singer Justin Bieber occupied the fourth and fifth places.

Drake released his studio album “Certified Lover Boy” in September 2021 and is also the # 1 Performing Artist in the United States this year.

For Bieber, 2021 has been a pretty eventful year as he collaborated with various talented artists from around the world for his popular studio album “Justice”. The song Peaches on this album received a lot of love. The album was also the third most streamed album on Spotify globally.

Heroes and Featured Image: Courtesy @badbunnypr / Instagram

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.