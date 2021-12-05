Fashion
Northern State Women’s Basketball Division 2 NCAA Scores
The Northern State men’s and women’s basketball teams were in action on Saturday with a doubles program against the University of Mary, which saw the Wolves win both games for the Marauders.
Both teams excelled defensively and held off key University of Mary’s offensive players. On the men’s side, they won their first conference victory, while the women earned their second regular season victory at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Men defensively block University of Mary, shoot 56 percent from the ground
Northern State took a 35-21 halftime lead against the University of Mary and didn’t look back, heading for an 82-49 victory.
With the departure of playmaker Sam Masten, the Northern State Wolves were deprived of their third leading scorer, but that didn’t slow them down.
Not only did we get a victory, but we got it under adverse circumstances. We did it in a pretty impressive way defensively, said Northern State head coach Saul Phillips.
Northern limited Mary to just 16 field goal connections in 54 attempts.
As a team, Northern connected on 32 of their 57 field goal attempts, while limiting Mary to just 16 of 54 fielding attempts.
In the first half, the Wolves connected on five of their 16 3-point attempts and limited the Marauders to three to 3 points on their four attempts. In the first half, Wolves led by up to 18 points.
Despite being in control for most of the first quarter, the Marauders took a 16-12 rebound advantage in the half.
But, that wasn’t enough to stop the hot-shooting wolves.
Coming out of the half-time break, Wolves got a warm hand and connected on seven of their 14 3-point second-half attempts, ending the game shooting 40% from behind the arc .
In the second half alone, the Wolves outscored the Marauders 47-28 and had a 22-17 rebound advantage over University of Mary. By the end of the game, Wolves held a plus-1 rebound advantage over the Marauders.
Offensively, for Wolves, senior forward Jordan Belka led the way with 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
Wolves also got offensive production from Augustin Reede, who paved the way for Wolves beyond the arc, connecting on six of his 10 attempts. Reede finished the game with 20 points. Kailleb Walton-Blanded also hit double digits with 12 points. Jacksen Moni scored nine points for Wolves.
Offensively, the Wolves shared the score and collected 18 assists. Cole Bergan, who returned to the lineup after injury, led the team by sharing the ball and had six assists. Trey Longstreet had five, while Reede and Moni each had two assists.
We’ve (tagged) a lot of different places, Phillips said. We shared the ball well, created some good shots and knocked them down.
Defensively, Longstreet, a first-year goaltender, replaced injured Masten and was tasked with locking in Marys top scorer Kai Huntsberry, who came in on Saturday averaging 20.4 points per game.
Longstreet made his presence felt defensively and held Huntsberry down to seven points.
(Longstreet) didn’t shoot tonight, but maybe had as big an impact as you could get in a no-shoot game. He was great, and for anyone to do that to such a dynamic player as Huntsberry. Really impressive for a real freshman to come and do it. It is a real testament to its potential.
The University of Mary was led by Josh Sipes who had 11 points.
The Northerns defense disrupted the Marauders’ offensive flow and caused 22 turnovers, turning those possessions into 19 points.
Northern maintained control throughout the game and held the lead for over 38 minutes. At one point, the Wolves were leading up to 82-47. The University of Mary never took the lead during the game.
With the win, Northern improves to 7-4, 1-2 in conference.
Next, the Northern State men’s team travel to Minnesota Crookston for a clash with the Golden Eagles on December 10 and face Bemidji State on December 11.
Women use defensive position in fourth quarter, down Marauders
With a strong defensive position in the fourth quarter, where they allowed just four runs, the Northern State Wolves slipped past the University of Mary Marauders 66-59.
At the start of the fourth quarter, the Wolves were led by eight points. But, in the home stretch of the fourth quarter, guard Haley Johnson won defensively with forced saves and turnovers, and led the team with four interceptions.
“I challenged our kids to play defense for I don’t know how long, and man, in the fourth quarter Haley (Johnson) steps up and all of a sudden they’re scoring four in the fourth quarter. , and it’s a game changer for us, ”said NSU head coach Paula Krueger.
Northern State forced 16 Marauder errors and scored 15 points on those turnovers. Beyond the arc Wolves connected in three of their 15 attempts, but it was the indoors game that did so on Saturday, scoring nearly 48% of their indoors points. paint.
“When we’re defending we’re pretty good offensively. We don’t shoot very well from 3 points, but people can’t stop us on the inside,” Krueger said.
Offensively, the Wolves were led by red-shirted sophomore Kailee Oliverson, who established her presence in the paint and had a high of 25 points with over 52% of her attempts. Laurie Rogers was one of two Wolves to record a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Haley Johnson also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Wolves also used a 50-41 rebound advantage in the win.
For the University of Mary, the Marauders were Megan Voit, who had 12 points. Ryleigh Wacha was the Marauders’ second leading scorer with nine points.
Now the Northern State women are 5-3, 2-1 in conference. Next, the Wolves travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles on December 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Sources
2/ https://www.aberdeennews.com/story/sports/2021/12/04/northern-state-mens-womens-basketball-division-2-ncaa-scores/8852445002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]