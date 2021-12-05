Northern State Women’s Basketball Division 2 NCAA Scores

The Northern State men’s and women’s basketball teams were in action on Saturday with a doubles program against the University of Mary, which saw the Wolves win both games for the Marauders.

Both teams excelled defensively and held off key University of Mary’s offensive players. On the men’s side, they won their first conference victory, while the women earned their second regular season victory at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Men defensively block University of Mary, shoot 56 percent from the ground

Northern State took a 35-21 halftime lead against the University of Mary and didn’t look back, heading for an 82-49 victory.

With the departure of playmaker Sam Masten, the Northern State Wolves were deprived of their third leading scorer, but that didn’t slow them down.

Not only did we get a victory, but we got it under adverse circumstances. We did it in a pretty impressive way defensively, said Northern State head coach Saul Phillips.

Northern limited Mary to just 16 field goal connections in 54 attempts.

In the first half, the Wolves connected on five of their 16 3-point attempts and limited the Marauders to three to 3 points on their four attempts. In the first half, Wolves led by up to 18 points.

Despite being in control for most of the first quarter, the Marauders took a 16-12 rebound advantage in the half.

But, that wasn’t enough to stop the hot-shooting wolves.

Coming out of the half-time break, Wolves got a warm hand and connected on seven of their 14 3-point second-half attempts, ending the game shooting 40% from behind the arc .

In the second half alone, the Wolves outscored the Marauders 47-28 and had a 22-17 rebound advantage over University of Mary. By the end of the game, Wolves held a plus-1 rebound advantage over the Marauders.

Offensively, for Wolves, senior forward Jordan Belka led the way with 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Wolves also got offensive production from Augustin Reede, who paved the way for Wolves beyond the arc, connecting on six of his 10 attempts. Reede finished the game with 20 points. Kailleb Walton-Blanded also hit double digits with 12 points. Jacksen Moni scored nine points for Wolves.

Offensively, the Wolves shared the score and collected 18 assists. Cole Bergan, who returned to the lineup after injury, led the team by sharing the ball and had six assists. Trey Longstreet had five, while Reede and Moni each had two assists.

We’ve (tagged) a lot of different places, Phillips said. We shared the ball well, created some good shots and knocked them down.

Defensively, Longstreet, a first-year goaltender, replaced injured Masten and was tasked with locking in Marys top scorer Kai Huntsberry, who came in on Saturday averaging 20.4 points per game.

Longstreet made his presence felt defensively and held Huntsberry down to seven points.

(Longstreet) didn’t shoot tonight, but maybe had as big an impact as you could get in a no-shoot game. He was great, and for anyone to do that to such a dynamic player as Huntsberry. Really impressive for a real freshman to come and do it. It is a real testament to its potential.

The University of Mary was led by Josh Sipes who had 11 points.

The Northerns defense disrupted the Marauders’ offensive flow and caused 22 turnovers, turning those possessions into 19 points.

Northern maintained control throughout the game and held the lead for over 38 minutes. At one point, the Wolves were leading up to 82-47. The University of Mary never took the lead during the game.

With the win, Northern improves to 7-4, 1-2 in conference.

Next, the Northern State men’s team travel to Minnesota Crookston for a clash with the Golden Eagles on December 10 and face Bemidji State on December 11.

Women use defensive position in fourth quarter, down Marauders

With a strong defensive position in the fourth quarter, where they allowed just four runs, the Northern State Wolves slipped past the University of Mary Marauders 66-59.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Wolves were led by eight points. But, in the home stretch of the fourth quarter, guard Haley Johnson won defensively with forced saves and turnovers, and led the team with four interceptions.

“I challenged our kids to play defense for I don’t know how long, and man, in the fourth quarter Haley (Johnson) steps up and all of a sudden they’re scoring four in the fourth quarter. , and it’s a game changer for us, ”said NSU head coach Paula Krueger.

Northern State forced 16 Marauder errors and scored 15 points on those turnovers. Beyond the arc Wolves connected in three of their 15 attempts, but it was the indoors game that did so on Saturday, scoring nearly 48% of their indoors points. paint.

“When we’re defending we’re pretty good offensively. We don’t shoot very well from 3 points, but people can’t stop us on the inside,” Krueger said.

Offensively, the Wolves were led by red-shirted sophomore Kailee Oliverson, who established her presence in the paint and had a high of 25 points with over 52% of her attempts. Laurie Rogers was one of two Wolves to record a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Haley Johnson also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Wolves also used a 50-41 rebound advantage in the win.

For the University of Mary, the Marauders were Megan Voit, who had 12 points. Ryleigh Wacha was the Marauders’ second leading scorer with nine points.

Now the Northern State women are 5-3, 2-1 in conference. Next, the Wolves travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles on December 10 at 7:30 p.m.