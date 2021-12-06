Bride Stuns in Amazing Wedding Dress on a Budget After Covid Postpones Wedding

One bride described how she spent just $ 1,000 on her wedding – including $ 25 on a white dress – after Covid derailed her nuptials three times.

Alexa Witney, 27, and Kyle Bindon, 30, decided on a small budget for their big day on April 29 after the global pandemic put the brakes on their initial plans and did not allow the family to ‘Alexa to travel to Perth from Canada.

“We just wanted to spend as little as possible since our wedding has been postponed so many times,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

“My husband and I don’t like how unnecessary and unnecessary weddings can be and we wanted to throw a little party when my family can one day come from Canada, so this getaway had to be low budget and low waste.”

They initially budgeted at $ 1,500, but by chance they won an engagement shoot on Instagram with a photographer, flowers and makeup.

They decided to schedule the shoot on the same day as their wedding to save money.

“When I won I told the photographer we were going to the courthouse and asked if we could do it that day! My husband and I were going to take our own photos on a tripod, so it worked out perfectly for us, ”Alexa said.

With a little extra cash to spend now that the photos have been taken care of, the couple chose the adorable church in Jarrahdale in Western Australia as their hangout location.

With some extra cash to spend now that the photos have been taken care of, the couple have chosen the adorable Jarrahdale Church in Western Australia as their venue, inviting just five family members to celebrate with them.

“One of my best friends did my hair and I borrowed jewelry and a veil from my other best friend,” she said.

Her dress was a backless thrift store on Facebook that fit Alexa like a glove, with a V-neck in the front and tie details in the back.

But “the best part” of the day was finding out that the couple were expecting a baby girl just hours before the ceremony began – Alexa sharing the news with Kyle after they arrived home.

For their honeymoon, the couple rented a trailer and took their two dogs Honey and Mu on a week-long trip to Esperance, known for its crystal-clear water and abundant wildlife.

They will welcome their first child in early January 2022.