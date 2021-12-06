How to dress like an adult with Shane Watson: dress up your look in winter white from head to toe

There are some things that are important to understand about wearing head-to-toe white in winter. First, it probably won’t be white, it will be much more likely to be off-white (light cream) or a combination of off-white and cream.

The pantsuit Adele wore for her interview with Oprah was definitely white (Oprah was off-white and tan), but it was the showbiz event of the year, filmed under cloudless skies in sunny California. . No one expects us Normals to wear Bright Parsley White in December.

Second, you don’t have to be rich to wear cream. Yes, you’re going to have to be more careful where you sit on the bus, avoid the dog when it’s in the river, take it out if you’re gardening, but it’s all perfectly doable.

The point about white in winter is that it looks luxurious and expensive, that’s part of the appeal, but it doesn’t have to be expensive. And if that was the impossible dirt attractor we fear, then how would they do in the Navy?

Third, and this is the key, wearing a color or shades of a color is the easiest way to instantly look more solid. So, if you factor in the luxury points you score with white, you’re looking for a surefire shortcut for upscale girl polish. Just make sure you stay on the safe side of the white and don’t stray into buttercream territory.

Still not convinced? Fair enough. In this case, why not start with an ecru polo neck sweater, then add a white coat afterwards, if you feel like it.

To reap the rewards of winter white you really need to double down, but a white polo neck sweater, even under a dark coat, instantly refreshes the look and looks like a smart buy this winter.

Shop around a fancy restaurant and count the cream polo collars (I guarantee you at least three) and it’s perfect for the office, with a skirt or under a pantsuit jacket.

Shiv Roy, the heiress of a media dynasty in the Sky Atlantic series Succession and the smartest businesswoman on television, always wears a cream polo collar: skinny jeans under a navy pinstripe suit or a slightly looser on caramel pants. (She wears one with short sleeves on days without a jacket, but didn’t recommend it.)

PALE AND INTERESTING: THE RULES Pull a polo collar up to your ears.

Wear with a textured coat.

Add a large scarf for extra sparkle.

Do not wear white boots either.

The ecru sweater is officially now in a chic and casual category, you can wear it in the evening with silk velvet pants and the Shiv addition of a gold chain with a pearl and matching earrings, but it must be a turtleneck. We were looking for a clean, creamy high all the way to the chin, with no interruptions and no twist knits.

For a casual, jacket-less look, try the off-white Coss cashmere turtleneck (145, cosstores.com).

Alternatively, Uniqlo makes a turtleneck in off-white cashmere (79.90, uniqlo.com) or lambswool (29.90) and Zara has a skinny one to wear under the seam (19.99, zara.com ) just like Cos (45).

Next on the list of the easiest to wear is a white coat.

It sounds intimidating, but not if you skip the rink finish and go for a textured woolly style. Cos makes an off-white faux shearling coat that does the trick (225) and Zara has an ecru one-button, slightly fluffy coat with raw hems (79.99), which looks expensive, especially when is worn with you know what underneath. Otherwise, Zara offers a lace and macrame textured crew neck coat (159), which is more of a statement.

Shane said people wondered what to wear on their feet with white, but black or brown works fine, white shoes or boots would be overkill. Pictured: Ashley Graham

Then, and who knows, maybe it will be spring before you deal with it, if you do, you can add your white jeans. Go for the brand and style you usually wear, with a raw hem if possible.

People cling to what to wear with white, but black or brown works just fine. White shoes or boots would be overkill. Don a large cream scarf to show you’re serious (24.99, hm.com) or a regular size (35, monsoon.co.uk) and you’re good to go.

There are much smarter ways to wear a white winter dress with a coat, for example, or the Victoria Beckham look of a crisp white shirt with wide cream pants, but I’d rather stay in the more casual camp.

For me, a lot of bespoke off-white is starting to look too stylish and summery. Lots of time for that.