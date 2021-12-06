Bottega Veneta Resort 2022 Collection





Daniel Lee and Bottega Veneta went their separate ways last month, but a moving object remains in motion. The Italian label, which has seen tremendous growth under Lee, is opening a store in Soho later this week, and this Wardrobe 03 pre-spring offering, in the internal parlance, is what curious shoppers will see in Greene’s new space. Street. On the development side, the collection predates the Salon 03 spring release which took place in Detroit in October. It’s bright and upbeat, inundated with juicy undertones of citrus and berry, and cut into rich, pleasant-to-the-touch textures. Not entirely hedonistic, but close, it’s a wardrobe for good times at Art Basel, say, or for Barbados Independence Day. Rihanna wore a designer dress when she was named her homeland’s national heroine last month. Instead of the directional stitching that distinguished previous collections here, there was denim and corduroy, but done in the Bottega Veneta way, meaning the denim is actually knitted with giant seams, and the corduroy jacket, pants, and matching ankle boots in bright colors. Another obvious item that has got home treatment is the pump; bias-quilted in shiny orange and blue Hockney leather, this is no ordinary jacket. If approaching everyday objects with a high touch was part of Bottega Veneta’s story under Lee, the other was to emphasize high craftsmanship in making things at a tailoring level, without complying with sewing decorum. Hand crocheted and beaded dresses belong here to this column, although they are designed in the nude and easy shapes of beach blankets. Likewise, the intarsia sheepskin bathrobes. A dress under one of the dresses, in a smaller version of the interlocking pattern of the coats, is cut into a classic swimsuit; together, they’re really channeling the Miami vibe in December. Milan in February is where it is at for this brand, however; That’s when Matthieu Blazy made his debut as creative director and will see where he wants to take this buzzy label.

