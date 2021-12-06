Fashion
Year in review: 7 best Nigerian celebrity dress recreations of 2021 Nigeria news
The year 2021 has seen many style trends, some of which were accepted on the fashion scene while others were all but dead upon arrival.
However, the celebrity-style recreation trend has stood the test of time with the advent of even more talented designers and risk-ready clients.
In the final months of the pandemic’s second year, Nigerian celebrities rocked trendy styles, some of which have been reported by Legit.ng, and caught the attention of many people.
With the buzz came the need for fans to jump on styled recreations. While some have been major failures, there are those that have left fashion lovers in awe.
Looking back at the fashion events of 2021, we’re highlighting some of those celebrity-style recreations that have rocked the internet.
Blooming with grace: BBNaija star Cee-C marks the new month with a gorgeous new look
Check them out below:
1. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
A beautiful lady replicated the look of the nollywood star up to a T and the attempt earned him applause on social media.
2. Nengi
The Lockdown star wowed her fans when she wore a black dress to the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion show and it wasn’t long before a fan jumped on the look.
3. Dorathia
The BBNaija star also had her reunion gold dress look recreated by a gorgeous fan for her birthday shoot and the result was amazing!
4. Lilian Afegbai
The Nollywood actress shared some gorgeous photos from her birthday shoot and one of her looks was inspired by American rapper Cardi B.
The recess was so impressive that it created a buzz on social media and ultimately drew the the attention of the rapper WAP.
BBNaija star Beatrice proves black dresses are for queens in 7 beautiful photos
5. Tiwa Sauvage
Weeks after the Somebody Son crooner ignited the internet with her gorgeous look for her father’s funeral, a designer jumped on it, earning her applause from Ankara fashion lovers.
6. Shaffy Bello
The movie star was among the Asoebi women who attended Debola’s high-profile wedding from Lagos. His style was reproduced by a fan a few weeks later, only hers was blue in color.
7. Osas Ighodaro
The actress and host of the show wowed her fans and followers when she stepped out for the premiere of the movie, Bad Comment, rocking a white and gold outfit.
It was a recreation of Cardi B’s look for her birthday.
While there have been some major fashion failures when it comes to recreations, many of these replications have shown Nigeria to be home to some of the best fashion designers.
BBNaija’s Most Stylish Male Star
Year in Review: BBNaija Mercy Eke Takes Most Stylish Ex-Roommate
The year 2021 saw new sets of former Big Brother Naija roommates in the limelight and with these a new set of forward thinking celebrities was born.
There is a general belief that women are more fashionable, especially in Nigeria.
However, while it is common to see mostly women in Nigeria’s fashion scene, there are some gentlemen who are very intentional about their personal sense of style.
And with how often some of these male ex-roommates are causing a buzz online, Legit.ng decided to conduct a survey to find out which readers they thought were BBNaija’s most stylish male roommate.
