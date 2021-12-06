



Hailie Jade kills him in black! “class =” lazy img-responsive “data-src =” https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/tips-to-ace-emma-stones-sexy-cruella-look- for-this-halloween-2-920×518.jpg “width =” 920 “height =” 518 “alt =” In photos: Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade looks completely KO’d in her latest black dress with high boots “/> Eminem’s 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade is known for wearing flirty outfits, and she did it again in her latest Instagram pic. In a tight black short-sleeved mini dress with a gaping cut in the back, Hailie flaunted her great body. Her sculpted legs were exemplified by the very short hem of the dress. Hailie paired her LBD with a black blazer draped over her arm and a pair of beige snakeskin leather stiletto heel boots, claw clip. Hailie shielded her beautiful face from the sun in the photo, which was taken from behind, and she captioned it with three black hearts. Hailie has been wearing some amazing sets lately, and one of our favorites was a photo of her walking into a building in skinny black leather flared pants, a sleeveless white knit tank top, sneakers and a bag. leather hand. “Absolutely no one: my face,” she captioned the photo, which shows her with a solemn face looking behind her towards the horizon. Her glamor consisted of shoulder-length brown hair styled in waves and natural makeup. Hailie is a lucky girl, as her 48-year-old father was recently confirmed earlier this month to headline the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show, which takes place on February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will also perform in the legendary performance. Also Read: Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Slender Figure In These Tiger Print Pants And We’re Obsessed

