Chloe Bailey Is A Red Haired ‘Hot Girl’ In A Tight Dress

Hello beautiful featured video CLOSE Chloe Bailey’s Instagram’s latest photo makes us all pass out! The 23-year-old took to the social media platform earlier today to share photos of her gorgeous look from yesterday’s Variety Hitmaker brunch and we have the details below. In the snapshot series, the “Have Mercy” singer served face and body as she wore a shimmering, tight black dress that fit perfectly in all the right places. The Sol Angelann dress looked stunning on the performer as she wore sparkly eye makeup and her new red locs parted to one side of her face. Styled by a celebrity stylist @mercischris, Chloe was full of smiles and self-confidence for her routine IG photoshoot. “girl on fire,” captioned the beauty on the IG photo series. Find out below. Chloe showed off this gorgeous ensemble when she took the stage at Variety Hitmakers Brunch yesterday to present an award to rapper and friend Lil Nas X. “There couldn’t be a more fitting honor for Lil Nas X,” said started Chloe. “He embodied the spirit of courage, while representing culture in an authentic and beautiful way. Maybe once in a generation an artist comes along and literally changes the world for the better. “ Later that day, she cut it off with her good friend and Future Is Female award winner Yung Miami as the ladies posed for photos with Lil Nas X at the star-studded event. Check out Chloe’s speech and a BTS video of her with Yung Miami and Lil Nas X below. Don’t miss … Chloe Bailey got the mission again! Chloe Bailey Clears The Walk Challenge

