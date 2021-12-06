Kate Garraway looks stunning in an elegant party dress



















December 05, 2021 – 20:59 GMT



Nicky morris

Kate Garraway looked fabulous in her festive brown dress in the latest episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories …

Kate garraway looked so elegant in her velvet party dress on Sunday’s episode of Piers MorganLife stories. MORE: Kate Garraway reacts after fan recounts her husband Derek’s health battle: ‘We’re all falling apart’ The Hello Great Britain presenter wore a beautiful cranberry dress from WYSE, with a flattering ruffled stand-up collar and puffed shoulders. She finished the look with brown heeled boots and drop earrings. Etta Gray – a perfect combination for the Christmas period. Loading the player … WATCH: Kate Garraway turns cozy kitchen into movie set with son Billy Kate appeared on Piers’ last episode of the ITV show and will take over as presenter for the remaining three episodes of the winter series. The broadcaster teased the episode on GMB Friday, giving viewers a taste of what they can expect to see. Speaking to her co-host Ben Shephard, she said: “He was searching everywhere. “He immersed himself in my past, ex, career thing. He’s got a massive, massive research team. “ MORE: Susanna Reid wows viewers with jaw-dropping look – as co-stars make cheeky comments MORE: Good Morning Britain’s Alex Beresford Knows Why He Got COVID Kate also revealed that her episode took hours to film. “You do these interviews and they are very long, so I usually don’t know what will be shown,” she said. “I hadn’t really realized how many hours had passed.” Kate wore a beautiful dress It was announced in October that Piers would be leaving the talk show to host his own global daily program, leaving Kate to take charge of the final episodes which will see famous faces explore their careers and private lives. Piers tweeted: “LATEST NEWS: I’m leaving Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows. My last will be with my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the other 3 scheduled shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new daily global show. It was a blast! “ Kate’s dress costs £ 295.00 from WYSE Speaking about her upcoming role on the show, Kate said, “I’ve always loved having the chance to talk to people, both live and off. “Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into areas of guest lives that viewers might not already be familiar with. “ She added: “It’s also a chance to better understand the elements we already know (good and bad) and to hear it in their own words.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

