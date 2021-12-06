Olivia Rodrigo flies off in a sheer bow dress and Mary Jane platform heels – Footwear News





Olivia Rodrigo gave Darling Bows a cutting edge makeover at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. The City Market Social event paid tribute to the musical artists behind the year's most popular songs, including Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey. Rodrigo received the songwriter of the year award by Avril Lavigne, because of the hit songs from his debut album "Sour". The "Good 4 U" singer's outfit was purely punk, complete with a black Calvin Luo mini dress. The fitted number featured a silky texture and thin straps tied in knots. The dress was bold with a trendy green bow with black trims and a silver accent on the front. The singer's dress was layered over a black mesh Tank Air top for a long-sleeved appearance, and accessorized with sparkling Nino Bibilauri earrings for added glamor.

Olivia Rodrigo attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin / Image press agency / MEGA For footwear, Rodrigo wore one of the season’s main trends – Mary Jane platform heels – from Nodaleto. His Bulla Marietta style featured black velvet uppers along with rounded toes, chunky wedges, and flared 4.5-inch wedge heels. The style coordinated with its accessories thanks to thin straps on each shoe, topped with a small crystal buckle. When layered over sheer black Wolford socks and paired with her dress, Rodrigo’s outfit was distinctly grunge with a dose of early 2000s party style. Rodrigo’s shoes sell for $ 738 on MyTheresa.com.

Olivia Rodrigo attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin / Image press agency / MEGA

Let’s take a closer look at Rodrigo’s Nodaleto platform heels. CREDIT: Xavier Collin / Image press agency / MEGA

Nodaleto’s Bulla Marietta heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa.com Mary Jane shoes are one of the trends of the year that grew out of the fashion popularity of the 90s and early 2000s. Most models feature the classic buckle strap and rounded toe cap. the original version. However, new pairs of brands like Steve Madden, Sam Edelman’s Circus and Mix No. 6 have revamped the shoe with platform soles and block or stiletto heels. Stars like Ashley Benson, Sadie Sink and Charli D’Amelio have also been seen as a couple by Saint Laurent, Miu Miu and Dolls Kill this season.

Olivia Rodrigo attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin / Image press agency / MEGA When it comes to shoes, the “Brutal” singer frequently wears pairs that complement her avant-garde style. Black leather and knee-length combat boots from Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym are a few of his go-to styles, along with sneakers from Vans and Converse. Her on-trend shoes also include chunky platform boots and Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs and TUK brogues. For more formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Sies Marjan and other high-end brands. Elevate your winter looks with black Mary Janes like Olivia Rodrigo.

