A fashion designer to make a creative contribution to weavers | News Thiruvananthapuram





Thiruvananthapuram: Sanjana Jon, an international fashion designer based in New York, will extend her design skills to hand weavers in Balaramapuram through the Center for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA).

Sanjana had detailed discussions with C Suersh Kumar, Secretary General of CISSA, and volunteered to expand her creative contributions and networks across the globe for the revival of the industry, ensuring a respectable income for traditional weavers. . The designer ace plans to do celebrities’ hair at the next Oscars probably next March, which will be a golden opportunity for a national to international pitch for the Balaramapuram looms.

It is high time that the industry of Balaramapuram with all its ethnicity got out of the shackles of received ideas. Balaramapuram’s sarees and other textile materials are in need of a radiant makeover that will grab the attention of the international fashion world, she said.

To do this, Sanjana will be visiting the weaving village of Balaramapuram in a few months with his innovations to be incorporated into hand-woven fabrics to make it a sought-after work of art rather than just a piece of cloth. Sanjanas’ involvement in the Balaramapuram looms will boost the morale of hundreds of small weavers, including women who have been weaving this extraordinary work of art for generations, mostly from their homes. CISSA had already drawn up a massive plan for the revival of the struggling industry in order to bring it to the international level, guaranteeing better means of subsistence and advanced intellectual contributions.

In association with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), it had drawn up an ambitious plan to revive the struggling hand-weaving industry by creating a production company with around 500 hand-weavers. . Member artisans with one loom in their hands struggle to make a living from this strange two-century profession.

Our association with Sanjana Jon is poised to take the weavers of Balaramapuram to new heights, said C Suresh Kumar, Secretary General of CISSA. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

