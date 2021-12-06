Fashion
12 best vacation fashion essentials
The holidays are finally here, so it’s time to get out your warm and cozy clothes. From sweaters and boots to scarves and jackets, staying warm this winter doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. Especially with the parties and potential events around the corner, you might want to add a few new pieces to your wardrobe to make sure you’re ready to dress to impress.
To help you improve your style this holiday season, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY 3 to share her top fashion picks on Amazon.
Read on to shop for stylish dresses, comfy sweaters, must-have accessories and more fashion essentials.
Velvet Velvet Vanity Leggings
If you’re looking for a comfortable option that stays trendy and festive, these velor leggings will do the trick. The fabric alone dresses up an outfit and is designed to be extremely soft. The leggings are also available in a jogger fit, in different colors and in sizes from small to 3X.
Viottiset Women’s V-Neck Batwing Sleeve Knit Midi Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses have been a huge trend this season, and for good reason. Front and back wrap detail, batwing sleeves and side slit come together to create a flattering silhouette. Dress up this look with a pair of heels or go for a more casual look with boots or flats.
Women’s Orolay Thickened Puffer Jacket
This bestseller has over four stars and 19,000 ratings. Made with 90 percent duck down and 10 percent duck feather, it keeps you warm and dry according to reviews. The coat has six pockets and has a subtle layered effect.
Goodthreads Lambswool Crewneck Sweater for Men
Made with 100 percent lambswool, this sweater is not only designed to be soft, but also breathable and lightweight. This classic round neck is also available in 32 different colors and patterns, so whatever style you have, you’ll find the perfect fit to blend in with your wardrobe.
Matching pajamas Lazy One Flapjacks
Available in nine different styles, such as Pink Moose and Evergreen Plaid, these matching onesies can make the whole family look cozy and festive. These pajamas are called flapjacks because of the flaps on the back, which, as fun as they may seem, are actually functional.
More Holiday Fashion Finds
Kate Spade New York small square earrings
These Kate Spade stud earrings are sure to add a little color to any outfit. Square studs are subtle, but perfect for the holiday season.
HZEYN rhinestone padded headband
Add some sparkle to your ensemble with this padded headband. Whether you wear your hair loose or in a sleek low bun, this velvet headband is designed to add a chic finishing touch to your everyday and evening outfits.
Pointed Toe Open Back Trary Mule Bow Loafers
These pointed toe mules are easy to put on and take off and are designed with a soft insole to be comfortable and perfect for everyday wear. This pair is available in five different colors including black, leopard print, khaki green and more.
Bruno Marc men’s suede Chelsea boots
Not only do these boots look stylish, they are also designed to be comfortable with a thermoplastic elastomer sole and leather lining to keep your feet warm and dry all day long. These boots are also designed with a durable outsole to have good traction and be tear resistant.
MEROKEETY Elegant Floral Lace Sleeveless Women’s Cocktail Dress
Designed with eyelash lace, this cocktail dress is ideal for holiday season, dates, weddings and other formal occasions. This dress is also available in 15 colors.
Bess Bridal Women’s Winter Plaid Scarf
Whether you want to wear this blanket scarf as a traditional scarf or as a wrap-around shawl, it will keep you both warm and fashionable. This scarf is available in a wide variety of designs and colors and is a great winter wardrobe accessory.
PRETTYGARDEN Elegant short dress with long sleeves for women
This dress features lantern sleeves, a self-tie belt at the front and a classic solid color design to create a chic dress perfect for parties and everyday wear. Although this dress is machine washable, it is recommended that you hand wash it for best results.
