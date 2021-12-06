Ugly Diamonds gets a makeover





In the Munich workshop of the Hemmerle jewelry house, the diamonds are meticulously sorted by color in a series of small boxes. The labels read: Flaschengrn, or bottle green; Benzine, or gasoline; Camouflage; Dark gold; Grau I, II and III, which are three variations of gray; and Schlamm, or muddy. These names barely evoke the dazzling glow typically associated with diamonds, but the gemstones they identify what traditionalists might call ugly diamonds are increasingly sought after by designers and buyers alike. At Hemmerle, gray, brown, and green diamonds pair well with metals, like bronze, copper, and aluminum, which have come to dominate the homes’ subdued color palette.

Christian Hemmerle, a fourth generation to work in the family business, said he grew up knowing the colored diamonds his father Stefan used. And it now follows these footsteps, sometimes even ignoring the presence of inclusions or flaws, when a stone is particularly attractive.

No one is going to look at a diamond with a microscope, so as long as the inclusions don’t bother the eye, he said. If the color is nice, it’s fine. This also applies to the sparkle. Diamonds don’t have to shine; they have to talk. If they do, then I know I’ve got something special, said Mr. Hemmerle, who primarily searches for gems in the vintage market for the added charm of an antique cut. For example, Sruti Swaminathan, a lawyer, wrote in an email that she ordered an engagement ring with a salt and pepper diamond from London jeweler Emma Clarkson Webb because of the beauty, asymmetry and what she called her organic aspect. . Certainly, part of the allure of ugly diamonds is the fashion trend for quirky ones, like saturated lime at Bottega Veneta or the tangerine and white go-go ankle boots from Diors.

But they’re also considerably more affordable than their colorless counterparts or those in the desirable shades of red, pink, and blue. For example, at the Christies Magnificent Jewels sale on November 9 in Geneva, a 7.60 carat pear-shaped brilliant-cut diamond that was VS1, or very little included, sold for 39,474 Swiss francs, or 42 $ 835 per carat. This was several times more than an antique 35.28-carat brilliant-cut fancy diamond, with the same clarity rating, which sold for 10,630 Swiss francs, or $ 11,568, per carat. And while Michela Gombacci-Minoli, founder of a vintage concierge and auction service called Otis On Park in New York City, wouldn’t say how much she paid for a classic spiral ring set with gray diamonds, she said. having bought in the New York Diamond District because it was different, but still full of diamond charm and costing about 60 percent less than if it was set with white diamonds. Paul Zimnisky, a New York-based diamond analyst, said in an email that many consumers want a diamond ring that is unique and different from the one everyone has. But, he added, suppliers are also always looking for ways to boost demand for stones that are otherwise harder to move. For example, Mr. Zimnisky mentioned in his email the success of the marketing of chocolate diamonds, orchestrated by the jewelry house Le Vian.

Eddie LeVian, CEO of his New York-based family business, recalled how his interest in brown diamonds began about 20 years ago in a meeting with executives from Rio Tinto, which owns the Argyle mine today. closed in Australia, renowned for its pink and red diamonds. Sifting through about 67 different stone grades, from salt and pepper to brown, all of different grades, Mr LeVian said, he selected a group of stones with an intense color and clarity level of slightly included or clearer that he then filed under the name Chocolate Diamonds. More than five million people now own Chocolate Diamond jewelry, he said. But other colors also have their defenders. I think green diamonds are undervalued, said Nadine Ghosn, a London designer known for her signature Hamburger ring. She was inspired to design a ring set with a 15 karat green diamond after customers tried to purchase them while she was in fact wearing them two matching earrings in 2.85 karat Asscher cut olive diamonds. that she had fabricated after completing her MBA. Gray and brown diamonds are the mainstays of Pomellato’s Nudo (nude) and Sabbia (sand) collections, while a crescendo of diamonds ranging from clear to gray to black distinguish a pair of the designer’s spectacular earrings. Londoner Glenn Spiro. And the salt and pepper stones have been featured by New York jeweler Nina Runsdorf since setting up her business in 2005 because they add uniqueness, so much so that when a client walks in. a piece, he is often asked questions about the stone. Twenty years ago in Mumbai, Brazilian designer Ara Vartanian chose large white diamonds with cloudy fluorescence from a group of puzzled dealers who thought them worthless. Mr Vartanian ended up using them in a seven-karat engagement ring for his current wife because, he said, the stones were much more interesting than the usual perfect stones.

A yellow gold ring signed Ara Vartanian is adorned with black and brown diamonds. Consumers’ attraction to the unusual and seemingly imperfect appears to be part of the reaction to a world in which classic beauty is easily achieved through surgery or social media filters, said Elisabetta Pollastri, co-founder of The Spotter Lab, a trend forecasting agency in Paris. . They came to value the elements of differentiation in the search for authenticity, which has become synonymous with rarity, Ms. Pollastri said. She added that maybe now that perfect diamonds can be easily produced in a lab, Mother Earth’s imperfect diamonds are becoming more attractive. But Krishna Choudhary, a member of a family that for 10 generations has cared for some of India’s most precious jewelry, said the jewelry there has long contained brown and yellow gemstones. For example, the Maharajah of Nawanagar had Cartier set an unusual 61.50 carat golden brown diamond, known as the Eye of tiger, as a turban ornament in the 1930s. And Mr. Choudhary himself has set a brown diamond in a men’s ring for his Santi jewelry brand. But, he added, customers have a love-hate relationship with unconventional colors, although he says he thinks their interest grows after they get used to the hues. Christian Hemmerle was not surprised. The colors of nature are always beautiful, he says.

