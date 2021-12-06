



India, December 6, 2021 : Maison AVA, the children’s couture brand founded by Viranica Manchu has won over fashion connoisseurs, influencers, celebrities, fashion editors and globe-trotting fashionistas, and already many children’s celebrities. The popularity of the couture brand is high among Hollywood celebrities and luminaries all over the world are falling head over heels for its unique craftsmanship never seen before. Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of superstar couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, wore the Florentina Maison AVA dress, specially designed for her 10th birthday. The current being the young and famous Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of the ever popular superstar couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who chose to wear the Maison AVAs Florentina dress, specially designed for their 10th anniversary. Paris Hilton recently accessorized her look with Maison AVA’s bespoke double-layered veil, custom-dyed in neon pink, to add a traditional touch to her otherwise contemporary gown at her post-wedding Neon Carnival in Santa Monica. Pier in California. Paris Hilton, known for her bright and daring fashion statements, recently accessorized her look with Maison AVA’s bespoke double-layered veil, custom-dyed in neon pink, to add a traditional touch to her otherwise contemporary gown of hers. Neon Carnival wedding at the Santa Monica Pier in California. Viranica Manchu, Founder and Creative Director of Maison AVA, shares her inspiration behind the brand, Maison AVA is inspired by my four children and the desire to dress them in exclusive and exceptional second-hand clothes, specially designed for them. Viranica envisioned her luxury brand with a sense of elegance and whimsy in mind. “She adds: Hundreds of hours of manual labor are poured into each garment, capturing the poetic magic of tailoring – but each piece is always fancy and easy for children to wear. ” Besides her children, Viranica is inspired by her husband Vishnu Manchu, a successful entrepreneur, educator, film producer, and is one of India’s leading actors with several successful films under his belt from the Telugu film industry. He totally supports me to follow my dream, she says. Viranica is the niece of the late Shri.YS Rajasekhara Reddy and the cousin of Shri.YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The “Florentina” dress that Aaradhya wore for her birthday, flows with elegance and grace. Her bodice is made with hand-embroidered silk organza flowers and intricate beading. Layers of fine silk satin organza fall delicately into a high / low hem. A dress perfectly worthy of a little ballerina princess. Viranica Manchu, is a trained fashion marketing professional from the highly regarded New York University. To find out more visit: International site: www.maisonava.com | Indian site: www.in.maisonava.com | Instagram: Houseavaofficial Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/brand-post/maison-ava-brings-a-creative-revolution-in-international-kids-fashion-101638801333246.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

