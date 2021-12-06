Men’s striped shirts are timeless and remain a fashion staple





You don’t have to be a fashionista to admire the timeless charm of striped shirts. They are suitable for all men and have a timeless quality. You may not have realized it, but chances are that at some point you must have at least one striped shirt in your wardrobe. Having said that, you should also know that one is not enough; keep adding more and more striped shirts to your wardrobe as they are perfect for rocking for any occasion – be it a wedding or a board meeting there is no place where those shirts won’t blend in or cause a stir. Striped shirts are almost like a fashion staple. They serve up the essential dose of fashion inspiration. We have selected striped shirts for men made of a resistant fabric and comfortable to wear. The list contains both formal and casual shirts. So, are you ready to find out? Then scroll down. 1. THEORY SHIRT Casual long-sleeved blue striped cotton shirt B094ZJCC9J This classic fit striped shirt is perfect for your everyday. It has a cool, languid, easygoing vibe. The color of this shirt is the lightest shade of blue with white stripes on it. It comes with a pocket on the front. It’s comfortable to wear and the classic striped design never fails to impress. It is recommended to dry clean it after wearing it for the first time, and then wash it by hand afterwards. 2. Dennis Lingo Men’s Slim Fit Striped Cotton Casual Shirt B08YNT8YPH This fitted cotton shirt with black and white stripes is timeless. It is ideal to wear when you are in the mood to relax and when you prefer to keep it cool and stylish. It comes in a lot of colors, all very pleasant and soothing. You can machine wash this garment. Plus, it comes with the promise that it won’t shrink after the first wash. The 100% cotton fabric is soft on the skin and very durable. You can complete the look with any western bottom, be it pants, trousers, chinos, etc. 3. DESTINY Men’s Stylish Digital Print Shirts B0963Z341C If you like bright colors, this shirt is for you. It has black, white and green stripes, and makes it an ultra stylish outfit. It has half sleeves and offers a classic fit. You can machine wash this garment. The fabric is both soft and durable. Also, don’t forget to check out other prints and colors as they are all very charming and fashionable. 4. Emani Men’s Long Sleeve Cotton Horizontal Striped Shirt B09JKQF6W7 This striped cotton shirt has long sleeves and is made of 98% cotton and 2% elastane. It comes with a locker loop which allows you to hang it easily. It features a double yoke at the collar for added durability. The horizontal lines give this shirt an interesting appeal. It can be machine washed. In addition, it is available in another color variant. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay on top of the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we can get part of the income when you make a purchase.

