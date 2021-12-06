Where to buy second-hand designer handbags and clothing

NY Post may be compensated and / or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



Reduce, reuse, recycle… and resell.

With luxury goods, it’s the new way to shop.

Not only do you give incredible designer handbags and clothing a second life, you save money and walk away with Chanel, Prada, Gucci and more for a fraction of the retail price.

Plus, the act of reselling and buying already beloved luxury goods is actually very trendy. According to a McKinsey and Company November 29 Report, the already 25 to 30 billion dollar industry is expected to grow 10 to 15 percent over the next decade.

The study attributes a few major factors to this increase, including the desire for rare and luxury goods, the sustainability aspect of buying second-hand items and, of course, affordability and price.

To join the luxury goods resale craze, you don’t need to go too far, as there are a few approved sites to help you get started. We’ve rounded up eight of these websites, some of which are dedicated to handbags and bags while others cover fashion, accessories and more for him and her.

The luxury closet

To add a little luxury to your wardrobe and promote circular shopping, head over to The Luxury Closet to start curating your own collection. The site has items for women and men, and even has special sections for shoes, handbags, and accessories. This site offers an impressive designer range, too, from super high-end brands like Gucci, Versace and Hermes to more affordable brands like Tumi, Adidas, Calvin Klein and more.

use code RTRNYPOS21 for 3 months of 8-item plan for $ 99 / month (originally $ 149 / month)

Rent the track

Not only can you rent the track, but you can buy It Now, too much. The popular rental platform is also a great place to shop for second-hand designer clothes, as you can rent them to make sure they are right for you and your lifestyle before you choose to have them. buy at a reduced price. We had the wonderful opportunity to try the rental service out and loved the designer lineup and huge selection so we think you too and if you fall in love with an item or two you can keep it forever and rent the rest.

Coach

If you covet a Coach bag but don’t want to spend your entire paycheck on a new one, you’ll love the sound of this one. Coach (re) loved is a new program where you can buy both pre-owned Coach bags and accessories and see redesigned bags you won’t find anywhere else. For the first, consult the Coach restored and the Coach redone collections that take the slightly worn bags and return them to their perfect shape or transform them into something unique and new.

Vestiaire Collective

Chances are, you won’t find a collection as extensive as Vestiaire Collective when it comes to luxury and vintage fashion. The site offers an impressive designer range by Hermès, Chanel, Jimmy Choo, Balenciaga and many others, in addition to a section for vintage finds from all the best eras in fashion. Better yet, they too possibility for children, so that your little ones are as fashionable as mom and father.

Repackage

Luxury items at a good price? We have that in the bag. Rebag is the site where you can buy and sell your designer goods, turning your wardrobe into a revolving carousel of high-end fashion for a fraction of the price. Rebag has the upper hand designers your choice, from Louis Vuitton and Cartier to David Yurman and Tom Ford. They also offer a exit option, filled with even more designer finds at a serious discount.

Selfridges

Support the earth and your luxury fashion cravings at the same time with Selfridges. The Mon Vintage by Marie Blanchet collection on the site features an impressive collection of designer pieces that are all pre-loved, now ready to settle in your wardrobe forever. Brands vary, but we’ve spotted Chanel, Celine, Prada and even unique Comme de Garçons items in the mix. For even more sustainable purchasing options, you can also check out their Earth project page for a mix of designer and luxury items that can be recycled, refilled or sustainably manufactured.

what goes around comes around

Do you know what they say about good fashion karma? This is really true and at What Goes Around Comes Around you will find it even easier to buy luxury items in a sustainable way. The vintage site sells more than older items, covering coveted collectibles like the Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags and choices of Collaboration of Louis Vuitton artists collections. You can also shop by brand, with Fendi, Judith Leiber, Rolex and more.

trader

Want to make a little exchange? Sell ​​your old designer items, then buy something new from the same site. Tradesy is perfect for this, as they are super easy to sell with and even easier to buy, knowing that everything on the site has been authenticated and is 100% legitimate. Shop by designer if you’ve got your eye on Tory Burch, Stella McCartney or Givenchy to name a few, or head to the vintage section for some OG items that never go out of style. They also have a dedicated wedding page for your special day, which makes it even easier to find something new, something new, something borrowed and maybe even something blue all at the same time.