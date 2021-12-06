Fashion
Marvin Morgan dead: footballer and fashion designer died aged 38
Marvin Morgan has represented Shrewsbury Town and Hartlepool United during his professional career, playing as high as League One, while also running fashion brand Fresh Ego Kid.
Non-league forward and fashion designer Marvin Morgan has tragically died aged 38.
Morgan has represented Aldershot Town, Shrewsbury Town, Plymouth Argyle and Hartlepool United during his professional career and has played up to the League 1 level.
He recently played for Wingate & Finchley and Hornchuch, the Isthmian League Premier Division teams, while he rose to fame running fashion label Fresh Ego Kid.
Former club Hendon confirmed the sad news of Morgan’s passing with a tweet on Monday which read: “We are shocked to learn this morning of the passing of Marvin Morgan at the age of just 38.
“Marvin joined us at the start of the 2018/19 season and was a huge influence in his 7 appearances. Our hearts are with his friends, family and loved ones today.”
Quoting Hendon’s tweet, Hornchurch added: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Urchin Marvin Morgan. Thoughts are with his friends and family at this very sad time.”
Morgan scored one goal in five appearances on loan at Hartlepool in the 2014/15 season, and the League Two club wrote: “We are shocked and saddened to learn this morning of the passing of Marvin Morgan in only 38 years old.
“Our hearts go out to Marvin’s family and friends. Rest easy, Marvin.”
Shrewsbury issued a moving statement in tribute to their former player, describing him as a “cult hero” after helping the club win promotion to League One in 2012.
“Marvins’ work in the face of racism and discrimination with Fresh Ego FC will live on for a long time and will continue to make a positive difference,” the statement added.
Morgan’s Fresh Ego FC aims to raise awareness about mental health and racism in football with a mix of football and music businesses while also doing charity in the community.
The likes of Michail Antonio, Ravel Morrison and Emile Smith Rowe have proven to be for the team.
Elsewhere, Watford and England academy coach Omer Riza paid tribute to Morgan by tweeting: “Sad shocking news, Marvin Morgan, too young, yet another story that tells us to cherish our lives . ”
Brentford forward Ivan Toney posted a photo on Morgan’s Instagram outside his Fresh Ego Kid store.
Aston Villa and former Manchester United star Ashley Young added: “Sorry to hear the sad, sad news this morning about Marv.
“I have no words to think we were just kidding the other week. RIP BRO.”
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku wrote on Instagram: “He’s a fucking journalist … RIP bro we will miss you,” and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice tweeted: “One most sincere, happy, loving people you could meet! Totally shocked, RIP Marvin Morgan. “
Morgan’s fashion label has taken off in recent years and many Premier League stars have been seen wearing Fresh Ego Kid clothing.
These include Lukaku, Raheem Sterling, Smith Rowe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Dele Alli, as well as Anthony Joshua and Cruz Beckham.
Morgan was inspired to pursue his ‘passion for fashion’ soon after becoming a professional footballer by joining Aldershot in 2008.
I had been in the coach for six months and I couldn’t understand that ‘this is football’, ”he said in 2018.
“All I did was practice 10-12, go to the store, buy a big bottle of Lucozade, a bag of Haribo and play Call of Duty. It was the lifestyle and I m ‘bored to the point of losing my mind. “
During a subsequent coach trip to Accrington Stanley, Morgan told his teammates at Shots that he was going to occupy his free time by launching his own brand.
“Everyone laughed at me,” he recalls in a 2018 Mirror interview.
