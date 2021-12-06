Fashion look back at the 2001 People’s Choice Awards: Jessica Alba, Jennifer Aniston and more | Gallery





5:36 a.m. PST, December 6, 2021 The People’s Choice Awards return for the 47th time on December 7, 2021. In honor of the show that honors the best in music, film, television and pop culture, Wonderwall.com returns in 2001 to see what celebrities wore to this event of the year, starting with Jessica Alba. In 2001, Jessica Alba was nominated for Favorite Female Performer in a New TV Series for her work on “Dark Angel”. The fresh-faced actress walked the PCA’s red carpet in a black floral-print dress with white, red and pink flowers. She styled her look with simple gold strappy heels and a dainty silver necklace. Read on for more PCA 2001 styling RELATED: Stars at Their First People’s Choice Awards In 2001, Jennifer Aniston won a People’s Choice Award for her work on “Friends”. She attended the ceremony wearing a bodycon dress in her favorite color, black, with a gathered bodice and satin belt and accessorized with an oversized cross. Co-star David Schwimmer attended alongside her in a dark blue suit that looked like it could have used a bit of tailoring. RELATED: Our Favorite Vintage Photos of Jennifer Aniston Leah Remini wore what looked like two combined dresses for the 2001 PCAs, a half red, half yellow floral fabric creation that was 100% bizarre. Lisa Kudrow backed her award-winning PCA show, “Friends,” in an understated long white skirt topped with a black boat-neck top and a conservative pearl necklace. Faith Hill’s favorite musical performer opted for a slate blue wrap dress with a wide collar in 2001. The singer accessorized her look with fishnet tights and a long pendant necklace. Roma Downey wore a chic purple sparkly dress with a slight ruffle on the bottom for the 2001 PCAs. * NSYNC had a successful trip to PCAs where they won the honor of their favorite band or musical group. JC Chasez wore an all-black outfit, Joey Fatone wore a white shirt with a brown leather jacket, Justin Timberlake went for sunglasses and a long camel colored coat, Lance Bass chose a trench coat and a long cross and Chris Kirkpatrick tried on a purple ensemble. Rashida Jones opted for an “out” style one-shoulder top and slightly flared black pants for the 2001 ceremony. She also wore very dark eye makeup, which was so beloved in 2001, and ringlets. candlestick ears. Michael Michele wore a stunning strapless shimmering dress in a black, gold, red and lavender herringbone pattern to the People’s Choice Awards in 2001. Mandy Moore was even better known as a pop singer when she attended the 2001 PCAs in a charcoal two-piece suit covered with large gunmetal panels. “Survivor” alum Jenna Lewis traded her buff for a prom dress when the competition series won the award for PCAs Favorite Reality Show of 2001. Teri Polo, whose 2001 People’s Choice Award-winning film “Meet the Parents” looked like a “Frozen” princess in her icy blue asymmetric dress covered in streaks of silver sequins. Jessalyn Gilsig walked the Pasadena Civic Auditorium red carpet for PCAs 2001 in a flowy tea-length dress in warm purple, cream and terracotta colors. Mimi Rogers chose a cheongsam-style maxi dress for the January 2001 awards ceremony. Her magenta dress was covered in subtle gold flowers, which she accented with her gold pumps. Bette Midler won the award for Favorite Female Performer in a New TV Series Award for her work on her show “Bette” in 2001. The legendary actress wore a shimmering pink dress and topped it with a satin wrap , something you don’t see on many red carpets! Julie Bowen played it safe in a black one-shoulder dress with an asymmetrical neckline. She kept her accessories simple, except for a blinding gold cuff. Kim Coles chose a dark blue sheer leopard print dress for the 2001 ceremony. She carried a bag made of the same fabric and draped a deep navy blue wrap over her arms. Ming-Na Wen looked gorgeous in black. She chose a fitted strapless dress covered in crystals topped with a transparent black jacket and accessorized with a Prada handbag. Although it’s January, actress Jennifer Blanc went for a summery vibe in a strapless dress with a green palm print and a lime green envelope and handbag.

