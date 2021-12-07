“Sex and the city” Fashion we will never forget

There’s so much about the HBO classic Sex and the city it’s impossible to forget – the post-it break, Carrie’s cheeseburger and the Cosmopolitan combo order, the idea that anyone could live a designer lifestyle in New York City on a columnist’s salary . But perhaps the most memorable moment started at the very beginning, when Sarah Jessica Parker first filmed the opening credits in her now famous tutu skirt and solidified one of the show’s main tenants: on Sex and the city, the costumes are a character. Now, more than 20 years after the comedy-drama first aired, the look of the series, famed by Patricia Field, has taken on a life of its own. they have inspired several virals Instagram accounts and continue to delight and puzzle fans, while influence the fashion we see both on our screens And out. So in honor of the upcoming reboot, And just like that, premiered on December 9, ELLE.com polled a few SATC superfans to think about the outfits in the series that, for better or for worse, will always live in our heads, rent-free.

Rose and Varnish

HBO

“I am by no means a fan of Alexander Petrovsky, but I have to hand it over to him: the man gives good gifts. Like, really good. Take inspiration from the Oscar de la Renta dress. When Carrie spots him in a magazine, she dramatically (and jokingly) narrates the description out loud to counter the Russian’s disgusting poetry reading. I still hear the words: sSleeveless dress in silk, in faille, with a full skirt with a bow belt in black patent leather. Then — poof! —He appears accompanied by an invitation to the opera. This is the case when one is first named with the creator. The biggest crime of all is that Carrie never wears her dress … unless you count a slow dance at McDonald’s. –Claire Stern, Associate Editor-in-Chief of ELLE.com



A1 dress

HBO

“John Galliano’s newspaper dress must have leaked into my teenage subconscious; I was obsessed with anything that was printed in a magazine, comic book, or newspaper. Now I find the pattern a little more elegant in the selective pops, but Carrie could still get away with brushing her body with bold prints. With the rise of the slip dress today, I could see this Dior relic making a comeback in And just like that. “-Lauren Puckett-Pope, Associate Editor ELLE.com

Tube a lot to handle

HBO

“I relentlessly love a tube top (or its fancy French cousin, the bandeau) so this end of season look, complete with a slightly tacky pendant, really spoke to me. And as someone who is always loaded with too many things, the fact that she wears a visor, a soda bottle, and some other unidentified object (that looks like a Juul?), Besides wearing an unnecessary scarf around of his arm, seemed appropriate. He might not live in my head rent free, but he certainly benefits from Bradshavian levels of rent control. –Véronique Hyland, ELLE fashion features director

She has diapers

HBO

“The outfit that lives in my head without rent is the ‘Thousand Layered Dress’, the Versace dress she wears lying on the bed while she waits for Petrovsky. Of course, the dress is simply stunning. A jaw-dropping creation. ! But it also captures, for me, the perfect way that Sex and the city integrates fashion into the plot. The heartbreak of the moment is so much more vivid and visceral because Carrie is in that perfect dress, waiting for all of her romantic fairytale dreams to come true. It’s just beautiful, and of course I had to recreate the moment for my own sake here. “-Dan Clay, also known as Carrie Dragshaw

A chef’s skirt

HBO

“My outfit is the one Charlotte wears in one of her most standout episodes. She wears a crisp oxford button down shirt and Prada Spring 2000 lipstick print skirt, dare I say one of the best skirts for. honor this show. Not only is it a classic Charlotte figure, but it’s the episode where she runs out of a bar, falls down the street in front of a cab, and Trey comes out to save her and that’s as she meets him. The rest is history! –Kevin LeBlanc, ELLE fashion partner

Food for thought

HBO

“I’ll never stop thinking about the outfit Samantha wears in the dinner scene in the series finale when Mr. Big comes over to convince the girls he’s the right man for Carrie. a touching scene, but I’m still completely distracted by this insane outfit. She’s wearing a loose cream sweater with an inside out striped Kangol hat, which appears to be hemp (or something similar) topped with earrings giant gold grape shaped. It’s a bit Ann Taylor Loft, it’s a bit stoner, a bit Bronx…. he really challenges the genre in a way only Patricia Field can. I love him. ” –Chelsea Fairless, co-founder of @everyoutfitonsatc

Calm down

HBO

“The outfit that I haven’t been able to get out of my mind since I first saw it is the look Carrie wears when Tao opens in Season 4. At first glance, it looks like something. thing she saved up at an Upper East Side consignment. But in reality, it’s a Chloe horse-print silk wrap dress from the Stella McCartney era. In itself, the dress is gorgeous, but it’s Patricia Field’s Quixote style that makes her unforgettable. It’s worn with a 1950s tulle skirt and exposed nude bar. And to top it off, her choice of outerwear for fall evenings. animated is a cable-knit zip-up sweater. It shouldn’t work, but it does. And I’m haunted that I’ll never be able to do it. –Lauren Garroni, co-founder of @everyoutfitonsatc

The Gray Lady

HBO

“She appears on the show for a second, but I’ve been trying to find my version of Carrie’s gray dress that does for me what she does for her. It’s tacky all over the place, without being too tight. If I find one, I’ll pair it with aviator sunglasses. –Tatjana Freund, e-commerce beauty editor ELLE.com

Risky business

HBO

“This outfit inspired me to buy my own oversized white shirt. I haven’t paired it with stylish shoes and a Hermes belt yet, but because of Carrie, I think I have to do it soon. –Tatjana Freund, e-commerce beauty editor ELLE.com

Glam Baseball Game

HBO

“I care less about the dress than the Gucci bag and fur coat combo. It’s Carrie’s ‘in case my ex sees me’ outfit, which I think we can all relate to. brown tones is so 90s, and I love it. –Tatjana Freund, e-commerce beauty editor ELLE.com

Gossip as training

HBO

“I don’t know why this look caught my attention so much. This character’s tight hoodie, braless workout, and exercise idea are all iconic. I’ve been trying to find a version of her top for ages, but haven’t been able to. –Tatjana Freund, e-commerce beauty editor ELLE.com

Shop for finds inspired by sex and the city

Madison Feller

Madison is a writer at ELLE.com, covering news, politics and culture.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io